Ford released monster specs on its new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty, which is racking up impressive orders as the truck pulls ahead in several key performance categories.

Orders for the latest Super Duty soared to 52,000 within five days after customers could begin ordering Ford's strongest workhorse yet on Oct. 27, according to an October sales report released November 2.

Looking at the truck's performance numbers is an impressive testament to the enduring and growing strength of internal combustion. It wasn’t that long ago when a pickup with 1,000 pound-feet of torque was king of the mountain. That’s clearly not the case any longer as Ford unleashes 1,200 pound-feet for its 2023 Super Duty when equipped with the new high-output 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel, which also nails a best-in-class 500 horsepower.

The 2023 Super Duty is the first pickup in the U.S. with embedded 5G capability, enabling faster mapping, Wi-Fi and Ford Power-Up software updates while driving, plus all-new available Trailer Navigation identifies the best real-time drive route to take based on trailer size.FordWhen spec’d in a 2023 F-450 with the max tow package, customers can expect best-in-class gooseneck towing at 40,000 pounds, or 3,000 more pounds than the 2022 model.

“The all-new 2023 Super Duty is designed and engineered for America's builders. Our job is to help make our customers’ work feel easy, and this truck nails that commitment,” said Andrew Kernahan, Super Duty chief program engineer. “The combination of purpose-built construction, powerful engines, 10-speed transmissions and new technology means our customers can work, tow and haul with absolute confidence.”

Check out the other best-in-class claims Ford nails with its 2023 Super Duty.

Best maximum available gooseneck in F-350/3500 DRW pickup subsegment with 38,000 pounds

Best maximum available fifth-wheel towing of 35,000 pounds with F-450 DRW pickup

Best maximum available conventional towing capacity in its class at 30,000 pounds

Best maximum available conventional towing in the F350/3500 DRW subsegment of 28,000 pounds

Best maximum available conventional towing in the F350/3500 SRW subsegment of 25,000 pounds

Best diesel F-250/2500 pickup subsegment maximum available towing with F-250 offering 23,000 pounds

Best maximum available 7.3-liter V8 gas F-350 DRW conventional towing of 22,000 pounds

F-350 equipped with Tremor Off-Road and Power Stroke high-output diesel is rated at 23,000 pounds towing a gooseneck

Best maximum towing for an F-350/3500 gas Tremor Off-Road with 21,000 pounds

The 2023 Super Duty gets four new engine options including a 6.8-liter V8. Every engine is paired to a 10-speed transmission with 4x4 standard on XLT and above. The numbers are impressive:

Payload strength and class-exclusive technology

The 2023 Super Duty not only impresses with towing, it cranks up max payload to at best-in-class 8,000 pounds. Available Onboard Scales can measure a payload that is the equivalent of up to a hundred 80-pound bags of cement.

Getting into the bed is easier with model year 2023 thanks to standard bed side and rear bumper corner steps and an available tailgate step that’s 3 inches lower than before.

Super Duty’s bed keeps getting better with an industry-first available tailgate down camera and tailgate down reverse park aid and optional 2-kilowatt Pro Power Onboard for exportable power at the jobsite.

Standard FordPass Connect embedded 5G modem enables Wi-Fi access for up to 10 devices. The most connected F-Series Super Duty will receive Ford Power-Up software updates, so the vehicle can get better over time.

High-speed connectivity also enables important software and data tools like Ford Pro Telematics and Super Duty’s new Vehicle Security Package. Together these digital subscriptions and the growing Ford Pro ecosystem of software and services – such as VIIZR, an all-in-one job management platform – can help small to medium businesses manage downtime and productivity.

The 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty is assembled at Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, and Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, Ohio. Orders are being taken, with deliveries planned for early 2023. Pricing currently starts at $43,970 MSRP, plus $1,795 for destination and delivery. 2023 Ford Super Duty lineupFord