Chevy has muscled up big and kicked a little sand on its competitors with an all-electric 2024 Silverado.

At work where truck strength and stamina can make or break a profit margin, the Ultium-powered pickup will offer 33% more range than Ford’s all-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning and will be available with a 20,000-pound max towing package.

Yes, that’s 20,000 pounds of max towing in a pickup that’s intended to replace the internal combustion half-ton truck. But with power like this, better add ¾- and most 1-tons to the list. The F-150 Lightning maxes out at 10,000 pounds towing, while the Rivian R1T can take on 1,000 more pounds.

And it’s got stamina too. The electric Silverado will be available with up to 400 miles of range. While that’s on par with Rivian’s most powerful battery pack, it’s 100 miles more than the F-150 Lightning.

ChevroletBut really it’s the Silverado’s 20,000 pounds of max towing that clearly stands out. It’s the most that any OEM has offered yet in an electric pickup. GM Fleet Vice President Ed Peper acknowledged that a battery-heavy EV can prove advantageous when it comes to hauling bigger loads, given its greater mass. Pair that with the electric Silverado’s strong chassis, and you’ve got the greatest towing capacity offered to date for a factory-produced electric pickup.

But fleets will have to wait for that huge max tow package. The work truck version of the electric Silverado, or WT, will first debut in the spring of 2023 with 8,000 pounds of max towing. On a website page dedicated to electric Silverado fleet customers, Chevy notes that the 20,000-pound towing package for WT will roll out for model year 2025.

The all-electric Chevy Silverado also gets bragging rights on having the biggest bed among the small but growing group of electric crew-cab pickups. The 5-foot 11-inch-long bed can get even bigger with the drop-down midgate (a nod to Avalanche) and multi-flex tailgate available on RST. Once the midgate is lowered and the tailgate is adjusted, long payload like 10-foot 2x4s can slip inside the cab and rest up against the tailgate.

With up to 510 peak horsepower and up to 615 pound-feet of torque, the 2024 Silverado WT is powerful but it's not Chevy’s fastest EV. For now, that distinction goes to the 2024 Silverado RST, which offers up to 664 horsepower, 780 pound-feet of torque and goes zero to 60 in 4.5 seconds. The supercharged 2021 Ram TRX is rated with the same zero-to-60 time, though some drivers have gotten better times.

But there’s a much bigger price to be paid for all that extra power and features like a Multi-Flex Midgate, automatic adjustable lift that can raise the truck up to 2 ½ inches, four-wheel steering, Wide Open Watts Mode and more on RST. Take a deep enough dive into power and luxury with the electric Silverado and you may find yourself paying up to $105,000.

Customers will have the ability to content the truck across various price ranges, with MSRPs around $50,000, $60,000, $70,000, $80,000 and more, allowing them to choose the truck that meets their capability and pricing needs.

Fleets, on the other hand, can relax knowing that the toned-down WT starts at $39,990.

"GM Fleet has long provided customers with great products and services, an exceptional customer experience and innovative solutions to meet their unique business needs,” Peper said. “We’re excited to launch the Silverado EV, providing customers with a true work-capable truck to help them begin the transition to an electric fleet and assist them in achieving their own sustainability goals.”

But it's not just sustainability fleets are looking for; it's safety too. Responsive and quick torque vectoring at each wheel combined with a full suite of safety features (listed below) has Peper calling the 2024 Silverado "the safest vehicle we've ever made."

Check out more features below on the 2024 Silverado. Refundable reservations can be made through Chevy's website.

RST and WT models come with Tow/Haul mode, trailer hitch provisions, and an integrated trailer brake controller and Hitch Guidance. The RST also includes Chevy’s Advanced Trailering System.

RST and WT feature public DC fast-charging capabilities up to 350 kW, enabling approximately 100 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes, based on GM estimates.

Silverado EV is capable of charging another EV using the available accessory charge cord, sharing its power in times of need.

WT customers have access to Ultium Charge 360 Fleet Service, which offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive charging solutions for businesses, whether drivers take their vehicles home or return to a central depot.

The eTrunk is a lockable, weatherproof compartment in the front of the truck that provides enough space to fit a large hard-side suitcase and a multitude of accessory options for both fleet and retail customers to load gear based on the unique needs of the customer.

Safety features include safety alert seat, rear cross traffic braking, HD surround vision, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, following distance indicator, lane keep assist with lane departure warning and Intellibeam auto high beam.

Up to 10.2 kW of off-board power through 10 outlets on WT and RST with optional equipment.

RST First Edition includes trailering-capable Super Cruise, the industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology, allowing drivers to travel hands-free on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads across the U.S. and Canada.

RST First Edition includes a 17-inch-diagonal LCD freeform infotainment screen paired with a neighboring 11-inch-diagonal reconfigurable driver instrument display and a multi-color driver head-up display with a field of view over 14 inches.

