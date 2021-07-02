Chevy teases 2022 Silverado ZR2 in off-road video

Quimby Mug Bayou Florida
Tom Quimby
Jul 2, 2021
2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
Chevy teases a glimpse of its 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 in a mud-splattering video.
Chevrolet

Chevy flexed some half-ton muscle in a video the automaker recently released showing its 2022 Silverado ZR2 playing in the mud. 

Until now, the ZR2 package was available only on the mid-size Chevy Colorado. Taking it a step further, will Chevy make a ZR2 Bison available on Silverado?

The automaker would only say that we'll have to wait until fall to learn more. Until then, the roar of the ZR2 is intriguing and hints at a high-performance, turbo-charged V6. Unfortunately,  audio of the engine has been toned down and paired up with some distracting music.

Listening to it again, a lower pitched growl came through during a brief clip that suggests a V8. Might that be the 6.2-liter engine found in Chevy's latest Vette? The problem – or I guess the advantage, depending – is that OEMs can tweak a video just enough to keep you guessing. 

However, after listening to some 2020 mid-engine Vettes, I'm leaning more toward a V8 now. Compare the sounds in the videos below and judge for yourself.



Top Stories
Heave
Equipment
Equipment Buyers, Sellers Connected Free of Charge on Heave
The buyer gets three to five offers via email or text to compare and decide on the spot.
Case Terratrac 320 dozer restored Casey Havemann
Collectors Corner
Casey’s Rare Case: Teen Restores 1958 Terratrac 320 Dozer
JLG 2733 high capacity telehandler
Telehandlers
A Wheel Loader Alternative?: JLG Launches its Highest Capacity Telehandler
Bergmann Americas C912a
Equipment
Bergmann's Dumpers Making Strides After First Year on U.S. Market
construction worker on hilti exo-01
Technology
It Won't Make You the $6 Million Man, But Hilti's EXO-01 May Save Your Arms, Back
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Building ROI for Construction & Ready-Mix Fleets
Experience more protection, insight and savings with video safety
DownloadView All