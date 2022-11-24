Reading’s New Contractor Truck Body Designed as “Customizable Workhorse”

Nov 24, 2022
studio shot of Reading Contractor Body on white truck
Reading's new Contractor Body
Reading Truck has rolled out a new truck body it calls a “customizable workhorse” for contractors.

The Contractor Body is built upon Reading’s heavy-duty platform and is available in lengths of 10 or 12 feet. It features A60 galvannealed steel construction, E-coat primer and powder-coat finish.

Features on the truck body:

  • A forklift loadable material rack that extends the full length of the truck. It has removable and movable storage bars, with wire lock pins to hold the bars in place. The rear bar swings out for access to the rear of the body.
  • Toolboxes have stainless-steel T-handle locks and open storage for tools and equipment. Each side has a shelving unit that can be moved from side-to-side.
  • Rear and side gates are 17 inches high and fold down to provide additional work space and also make it easier to load and unload.
  • The floor material is made from 12-gauge hot-rolled deck plate and mounted on 16-foot crossmember centers.
  • The bolt-on, one-piece rear apron can be replaced. The apron houses the taillights, marker lights and license plate.
  • A 20,000-pound  ICC Class V hitch has a 2.5-inch receiver tube and ICC underride.
  • Gravel guards help prevent damage to truck panels.

For improved operating safety, the body is equipped with enhanced LED lighting. An optional interchangeable tapered bulkhead is designed to improve visibility from the cab.

An optional SpaceMaker locking storage can be mounted curbside or roadside. A shovel box for storing longer pieces of equipment is also available and can be mounted curbside or roadside.

“Contractors are demanding a better-equipped and more flexible work truck, and we believe that we have met that challenge,” says Eric McNally, Reading vice president of sales and marketing.

Reading Contractor Body2

