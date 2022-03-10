National Crane Unveils NBT45-2 Short-Chassis Boom Truck for Tight Jobsites

Ryan Whisner
Ryan Whisner
Mar 10, 2022
National Crane displays short-chassis NBT45-2 at Work Truck Week
National Crane displays short-chassis NBT45-2 at Work Truck Week 2022.
National Crane

A short-chassis version of a National Crane NBT45-2 boom truck was displayed at Work Truck Week 2022 as a solution for confined, congested jobsites. 

Based around a 2023 Peterbilt 567 chassis, the NBT45127-2 has a wheelbase shortened by around 23 inches, so it now measures 250 inches.

The boom truck has a gross vehicle weight of 79,500 pounds and is propelled by a 500-horsepower Cummins X15 engine and Allison 4500 RDS transmission. The crane can be equipped with an optional 6,000-pound counterweight package. It features a 127-foot, five-section full-power main boom, plus a 31- to 55-foot telescopic jib that delivers a maximum tip height of 189 feet. 

Customers told the company they needed a 40- to 45-ton capacity crane, "but on a more compact chassis than standard,” said Bob Ritter, National Crane product manager. “Our application engineers put a lot of effort into fine-tuning the chassis until they delivered a boom truck with a chassis with the tightest turning radius in its class.”

The company relocated the hydraulic tank from the frame rail to the deck, freeing up space between the back of the truck cab and the crane torsion box. The full machine length is now under 38 feet for more flexibility in urban and suburban settings.

Another advantage of the new chassis configuration is the use of a 13,500-pound pusher axle, rather than a tag axle, alongside the existing 46,000-pound rear tandem arrangement, the company. By helping operators better navigate inclines and narrow driveways, this improves the speed with which they can complete projects, according to National Crane.

“The shorter chassis also makes it easier for the operator to ready the crane for transport by tying off the block without extending the boom,” Ritter said. “They can now stow the boom and hook the block to the front of the truck more efficiently, so they can get to the next jobsite faster.”

The simplified setup allows outriggers to be quickly set and hook blocks to be unstowed using front bumper-mounted controls, removing the need to climb in and out of truck and crane cabs, the company says. Optional wireless remote controls are available for this process, and an NTC Performance Package adds more versatility during setup.

A hydraulic tilting cab can incline up to 20 degrees to reduce operator neck strain. Other perks include a heated seat and high-output HVAC system. The speed of the single- and dual-axis electronic joystick controls can be adjusted to suit operator preference.

The color graphical RCL with integrated control system enables monitoring of all vital truck and crane data from within the crane cab, such as hydraulic system pressure and temperature. The need for troubleshooting with a laptop is further minimized through onboard diagnostics and real-time error code reporting.  

set-up of National Crane NBT45-2 short chassisA simplified setup allows outriggers to be quickly set and hook blocks to be unstowed using front bumper-mounted controls, removing the need to climb in and out of truck and crane cabs.National Crane


Related Stories
2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 XTREME pickup truck
Pickups
"A Pickup Truck on Steroids." A 750-Horsepower Chevy Colorado ZR2
Plugging an E-Transit into a charging outlet
Pickups
Ford Pro Charging Designed to Help Fleets Go Electric
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone pickup truck
Pickups
Toyota to Roll Out Flagship 2022 Tundra Capstone in Spring
E-Transit coming off line in Kansas City plant
Trucks
Ready to work, Ford Pro rolls E-Transits out to customers
Top Stories
Engineer looking at an engine design on a computer screen.
Business
Untangling the Supply-Chain Crisis: What are Manufacturers Doing?
Average lead times for new construction equipment have tripled since 2019, and that trend is likely to get worse.
Hitachi excavators in an empty warehouse construction site
Business
Deere, Cat, Other Construction OEMs Halt Business in Russia
Kobelco SK210LC-11 20-Ton Excavator
Excavators
Packing More Digging Power: Kobelco's New 20-Ton Excavator
contractor sentenced in trench death
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Sentenced to Jail after Trench Death – A First in State’s History
These revamped machines are the first excavator models to launch as part of John Deere’s new Performance Tiering naming strategy.
Excavators
Deere Releases First Excavators with New Naming: 350 P-Tier, 380 P-Tier
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Essential Preventive Maintenance Tips for Farm Equipment
You know the feeling: You’ve got planting or harvesting to do, and one of your machines has decided this is the day it wants a break. Download to read more!
DownloadView All