A short-chassis version of a National Crane NBT45-2 boom truck was displayed at Work Truck Week 2022 as a solution for confined, congested jobsites.

Based around a 2023 Peterbilt 567 chassis, the NBT45127-2 has a wheelbase shortened by around 23 inches, so it now measures 250 inches.

The boom truck has a gross vehicle weight of 79,500 pounds and is propelled by a 500-horsepower Cummins X15 engine and Allison 4500 RDS transmission. The crane can be equipped with an optional 6,000-pound counterweight package. It features a 127-foot, five-section full-power main boom, plus a 31- to 55-foot telescopic jib that delivers a maximum tip height of 189 feet.

Customers told the company they needed a 40- to 45-ton capacity crane, "but on a more compact chassis than standard,” said Bob Ritter, National Crane product manager. “Our application engineers put a lot of effort into fine-tuning the chassis until they delivered a boom truck with a chassis with the tightest turning radius in its class.”

The company relocated the hydraulic tank from the frame rail to the deck, freeing up space between the back of the truck cab and the crane torsion box. The full machine length is now under 38 feet for more flexibility in urban and suburban settings.

Another advantage of the new chassis configuration is the use of a 13,500-pound pusher axle, rather than a tag axle, alongside the existing 46,000-pound rear tandem arrangement, the company. By helping operators better navigate inclines and narrow driveways, this improves the speed with which they can complete projects, according to National Crane.

“The shorter chassis also makes it easier for the operator to ready the crane for transport by tying off the block without extending the boom,” Ritter said. “They can now stow the boom and hook the block to the front of the truck more efficiently, so they can get to the next jobsite faster.”

The simplified setup allows outriggers to be quickly set and hook blocks to be unstowed using front bumper-mounted controls, removing the need to climb in and out of truck and crane cabs, the company says. Optional wireless remote controls are available for this process, and an NTC Performance Package adds more versatility during setup.

A hydraulic tilting cab can incline up to 20 degrees to reduce operator neck strain. Other perks include a heated seat and high-output HVAC system. The speed of the single- and dual-axis electronic joystick controls can be adjusted to suit operator preference.

The color graphical RCL with integrated control system enables monitoring of all vital truck and crane data from within the crane cab, such as hydraulic system pressure and temperature. The need for troubleshooting with a laptop is further minimized through onboard diagnostics and real-time error code reporting.

National Crane





