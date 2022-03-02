Specialty Vehicle Engineering will make only 50 of its XTREME Off Road version of the 2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2

Big power in a midsize package can get your attention.

Enter the 750-horsepower 2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 XTREME Off Road from Specialty Vehicle Engineering. Sign us up for the first video showing this supercharged honey badger going up against a 702-horsepower Ram TRX. Lighter mass and greater power should prevail.

If you’re interested, you better move fast – only 50 trucks will be made.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE), formerly known as SLP, has been a second-stage manufacturer to GM and its dealers for more than 30 years. It calls its latest creation a "pickup truck on steroids."

SVE reports that the 5.3-liter V8 delivers 600 pound-feet of torque and features a blueprinted L83 aluminum block; computer balanced, race-quality rotating assembly including forged 1538MV twisted steel crankshaft; forged H-beam rods; forged aluminum pistons; CNC ported L83 high-flow cylinder heads with ARP high-strength head and main studs; OEM-quality centrifugal supercharger with a 33% larger eight-rib belt drive system; an upgraded high- and low-pressure fuel system with high-flow injectors; state-of-the-art high efficiency air-to-water intercooler system; and custom stainless-steel exhaust system.

The Colorado ZR2 walks a little taller, thanks to a BDS 4-inch high clearance lift system that uses the Colorado ZR2’s Multimatic DSSV Damping System. Heavy-duty traction bars help put power to the ground.

Big six-piston brake calipers up front get paired up with 13.6-inch vented rotors. Calipers can be dressed up with custom colors and branded with the XTREME logo.

An optional leather seat trim package features a leather surround with a leather insert and is available in two colors to match factory interior colors.

Leather seat trim packages are accented by red and white stitching on black seats with the XTREME V8 Supercharged logo embroidered in red and white on the front headrests.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering



Speciality Vehicle Engineering

















