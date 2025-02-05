Werock Technologies has rolled out two new 1P65-certified dustproof and splashproof rugged notebooks for dusty and dirty work environments.

The Rockbook X540 G3 and Rockbook X550 G3 offer shock, vibration and drop resistance in accordance with military standard MIL-STD-810H and can withstand 4-foot drops, the company says.

The notebook’s Intel Core Ultra processors can handle resource-intensive applications such as diagnostic software or CAD programs. Both laptops come with a standard integrated WLAN connection and an optional mobile phone connection. Numerous other interfaces, such as Bluetooth, Thunderbolt 4, USB and a serial RS232 port, are also available to ensure connectivity with older diagnostic devices.

The 14-inch Rockbook X540 G3 and the 15.6-inch Rockbook X550 G3 feature full HD outdoor displays for visibility outdoors or in bright light. Users can control the notebook with the integrated multi-touch screen, touchpad and backlit keyboard.

During long periods of operation, the battery can be swapped out while working with no interruption of service.

Both the Rockbook X540 G3 and Rockbook X550 G3 have the latest AI functions thanks to the integrated Intel AI Boost. A dedicated Copilot button calls up the Microsoft AI assistant directly. “The new and integrated AI functions pave the way into the new age of computing,” noted Markus Nicoleit, managing director of Werock Technologies.

Additional features of the Rockbook X540 G3 and Rockbook X550 G3 include:

Intel Arc graphics processor for high graphical requirements

Up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and 2 TB NVMe SSD

Extended temperature range between -20° C and +60° C

Thunderbolt 4, USB, 2 x Gigabit Ethernet and RS232 ports

Dedicated uBlox GPS/GNSS sensor

Seamless connectivity with optional 4G LTE or 5G

Enhanced security features for businesses with TPM 2.0, Kensington lock, removable memory and fingerprint sensor

Windows 11 Pro included

Carrying handle

Rockbook X540 G3 and Rockbook X550 G3 will be available beginning in Q1 2025. The notebooks can be purchased directly or via sales partners.