Werock Updates Rocktab S500 Series Tablets to Android 14

Werock has updated the operating system for its Rocktab S508 and Rocktab S510 tablets from Android 12 to Android 14, providing new functionality, improved security and better battery life.

Built to withstand extreme conditions, the IP65 and MIL-STD-810H certified Rocktab S500 Series tablets can survive drops from 3.9 feet and vibrations. They feature scratch-resistant, gesture-controlled touchscreens and are compact at less than one inch deep.

The Android 14 update offers improved, more stable connections to Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth devices as well as faster data transfers. New app management extends the battery life to up to 12 hours. Users also have more options for customization, such as adapting the clock and link design.

Werock is offering the update free of charge to existing customers who already own a Rocktab S508 or Rocktab S510 with the Android 12 operating system.

"The new Android 14 is a further step into the future of these models, and I am very pleased to be able to offer the update free of charge to all new and existing customers,” says Markus Nicoleit, Managing Director of WEROCK Technologies GmbH. “With up to 25% longer battery life, it offers enormous added value for all users," continues Nicoleit.

The Rocktab S508 and Rocktab S510 with Android 14 and Windows 11 are now available to order directly from Werock or via its sales partners.

