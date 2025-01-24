Werock Updates Rocktab S500 Series Tablets to Android 14

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 24, 2025
Werock S500 Series Rugged Tablets with Android 14
Werock

Werock has updated the operating system for its Rocktab S508 and Rocktab S510 tablets from Android 12 to Android 14, providing new functionality, improved security and better battery life.

Built to withstand extreme conditions, the IP65 and MIL-STD-810H certified Rocktab S500 Series tablets can survive drops from 3.9 feet and vibrations. They feature scratch-resistant, gesture-controlled touchscreens and are compact at less than one inch deep.

The Android 14 update offers improved, more stable connections to Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth devices as well as faster data transfers. New app management extends the battery life to up to 12 hours. Users also have more options for customization, such as adapting the clock and link design.

Werock is offering the update free of charge to existing customers who already own a Rocktab S508 or Rocktab S510 with the Android 12 operating system.

"The new Android 14 is a further step into the future of these models, and I am very pleased to be able to offer the update free of charge to all new and existing customers,” says Markus Nicoleit, Managing Director of WEROCK Technologies GmbH. “With up to 25% longer battery life, it offers enormous added value for all users," continues Nicoleit.

The Rocktab S508 and Rocktab S510 with Android 14 and Windows 11 are now available to order directly from Werock or via its sales partners.

Quick Specs

  • 8" (Rocktab S508) / 10.1" (Rocktab S510) industrial tablet for professional use
  • In accordance with MIL-STD-810 H Shock, vibration and drop resistance
  • IP65 waterproof and dustproof
  • MediaTek Helio G99 8-core SoC with up to 2.2 GHz
  • Up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory
  • Large 38 Wh battery for up to 12 hours of runtime
  • Full size USB 3.0 type A and USB C connection
  • Optional 1D/2D barcode scanner
  • Integrated GPS for positioning
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi 5 WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac for limitless connectivity
  • Bluetooth 5 and 4G LTE high-speed internet connection
  • Micro SDXC card slot
  • Docking stations and other accessories available 
Related Stories
Maxresdefault 6786d14ecacc2
Technology
Turn Your Earthmoving Equipment into a Surveyor with Sodex’s SDX-4DVision
RodRadar ground penetrating radar bucket digging with excavator
Technology
World’s First Radar-Equipped Excavator Bucket Ready for Orders from Rodradar
EarthCam Live Weather camera view of a jobsite
Technology
EarthCam Live Weather Service Provides Jobsite Weather Data – No WiFi Required
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
a wolf wl825t wheel loader moves material
Wheel Loaders
Wolf America Brings Two New Wheel Loaders to U.S. from China
The WL200 and WL825T feature a standard quick hitch and a 74-horsepower Cummins engine.
Kubota svl97-3 compact track loader pushing dirt
Compact Track Loaders
Kubota Reveals its Next-Gen Largest Compact Track Loader, the SVL97-3
front of cat 745 articulated dump truck running through mud puddle
Off-Road Trucks
What’s New for Articulated Dump Trucks? Buyer's Guide 2025
Rumely and Sawyer-Massey Steam Tractors plowing field
Vintage Equipment
Awesome Steam Machines! 100-Year-Old Tractors Can Still Plow a Field (Video)
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All