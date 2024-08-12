"Simply start walking and scan your surrounding environment,” says GeoCue of its new handheld TrueView Go 3D scanner.

Don't feel like sending up a drone, or you don't have one.

GeoCue now has its first handheld 3D mapping scanner, TrueView Go, which can map a project site as the user walks.

The scanner sends 3D images to a tablet using a GNSS Smart Antenna and high-precision LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors. It comes in two models: the 16-channel 116S and the 32-channel 132S. The system can map indoor and outdoor areas quickly and easily, according to GeoCue.

“The TrueView Go scanner produces real-time georeferenced point clouds displayed live on the tablet, allowing for instant adjustments and ensuring thorough coverage,” the company says.

It says the scanner even works in areas with weak or no GNSS. It can also be used for remote measurement of inaccessible areas “by collecting reference points without being on the exact point,” according to GeoCue.

TrueView Go “offers intuitive operation with a ‘ready, set, go!’ approach. Simply start walking and scan your surrounding environment.” It is designed for use in surveying, construction and building information models (BIM), the company says.

TrueView Go comes with GeoCue’s LP360 Land custom-tailored geospatial software designed for processing handheld LiDAR and imagery data. The software features quality-assurance and quality-control tools and 3D point cloud processing and visualization. It also uses SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) and provides denoising, colorization, registration and classification.

GeoCue “The TrueView Go represents a significant expansion of our addressable market beyond traditional drone LiDAR systems due to its accessibility, affordability and ease of use," says Vincent Legrand, GeoCue vice president of global sales.

“Essentially, if you can walk through your project, you can utilize the TrueView Go. This adaptability opens up countless possibilities for professionals across various industries, ensuring that advanced mapping technology is now within reach of many more users."

The TrueView Go is now available for pre-orders. It comes with the TrueView Go scanner, chest-mount harness, sensor hard case, tablet, battery and charger. Included software: LP360 Land Processing Software and TrueView Go Tablet Software.