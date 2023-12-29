HD Hyundai is teaming up with Google Cloud to accelerate AI innovation.

The digital transformation of HD Hyundai will include a partnership with Google Cloud to use generative AI technology.

With markets including automobiles, construction equipment, and more, HD Hyundai is continuing to make efforts to improve itself both internally and for its customer base.

The collaboration with Google Cloud will introduce generative AI across Hyundai’s core businesses, including HD Hyundai XiteSolution, which markets construction equipment under the Develon and Hyundai Construction Equipment brands.

"Combining the vast data we have accumulated over the years with Google Cloud's generative AI technology will create great synergy,” HD Hyundai says. “We will actively utilize AI to improve work efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction."

HD Hyundai has already piloted a Generative AI service for after-sales calls at its construction equipment division.

Additional investment in the digital transformation and boost of AI capabilities in-house have included launching an AI Center to develop custom generative AI, partnering with POSCO on smart unmanned technology, and collaborating with Siemens on AI for smart shipyards.

The preliminary collaboration with Google Cloud commenced in July 2023 with plans to establish a long-term AI roadmap to lead digital and business innovation. Enterprise solutions such as Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform will be developed for industry-specific AI applications.

Starting in January 2024, the company will prioritize high-impact tasks like:

Building AI solutions tailored to each industry's needs

Creating AI-based platforms to enhance customer digital experiences

Training AI experts

The collaboration between HD Hyundai and Google Cloud will be highlighted during HD Hyundai’s CES 2024 keynote session. The company is exhibiting at CES 2024, Jan. 9-12, in booth number 4517 in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

Kisun Chung, HD Hyundai vice chairman and CEO, is a keynote speaker on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the Venetian Hotel in the Palazzo Ballroom on Level 5. Chung is expected to showcase how comprehensive innovation in building smart infrastructure will shape a more sustainable future.

Joining Chung on stage, Philip Moyer, vice president of global AI business and solutions at Google Cloud will discuss the concepts of generative AI.

Before the event, HD Hyundai has been recognized with three 2024 CES Innovation Awards that use AI-based solutions including sensor fusion technology to supplement machine's cameras and radars and a machine assistance solution that provides equipment information, site environment, and work plans to provide optimized machine operation guidance.