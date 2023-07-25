Kyocera's New Ultra-Rugged, Ultra-Affordable DuraForce PRO 3

Kyocera The DuraForce PRO 3 is Kyocera’s latest ultra-rugged Android smartphone designed to take a beating while protecting your pocketbook.

Tested to withstand drops up to five feet on concrete, the DuraForce PRO 3 is MIL-STD-810H and IP68-rated to offer protection from drops, shock, extreme temperatures, dust, and water submersion.

Unlike a traditional smartphone in a case, Kyocera’s all-new X-frame reinforced structure with non-slip texture and corner bumpers surround the DuraForce PRO 3’s scratch- and shatter-resistant display.. The display is designed for outdoor viewing and can be used with wet or gloved hands.

Designed for all-day use, the device features a removable and replaceable 4270mAh lithium polymer rugged battery with a slide-lock to prevent unintended displacement. Loud 100dB+ front-facing stereo speakers with AI-enhanced noise cancellation allow contractors to hear conversations and be heard in almost any environment.

Kyocera says construction crews will also benefit from the enhanced cameras (64MP main, 16MP wide-view, 2MP macro) to “ensure projects are documented, and 5G speeds transmit images and videos in real-time to keep schedules on track.” Loupe Mode offers an enhanced photo-capture capability, with a picture-in-picture macro close-up shot for important details.

Additional features include Class I, Div. 2 hazardous location protection, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G speeds, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 with an octa-core chipset and 6GB of RAM, dual SIM for public and private network support and enhanced security features.

For enterprise customers and first responders, Kyocera offers customized device provisioning, lifecycle management and a dedicated customer service line. Expedited device replacement options are available to keep businesses up and running with limited or no downtime.

The DuraForce PRO 3 comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty and is available now from Verizon for $899.99.