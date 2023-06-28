Florida-based construction company Printed Farms says it has just finished printing the world’s largest 3D-printed building in Wellington, Florida.

The 10,105-square-foot luxury horse barn was printed using a COBOD BOD2 construction 3D printer. The facility is 13 feet high by 155 feet long and 83 feet wide. The building was completed in five moves of the printer, with the two sides completed twice and the middle section executed in one phase. [Check out a video of the construction below.]

COBOD says the structure’s 3D-printed walls have a cavity and air gap that provide natural cooling to the building. It has been built to withstand Florida’s extreme weather conditions, including hurricanes and tropical storms.

“Printed Farms has done a remarkable job in completing this massive structure, and the project demonstrates again how 3D printing is transforming the construction industry for the better,” said Philip Lund-Nielsen, COBOD co-founder and head of Americas.

“COBOD is proud to be a technology supplier to yet another record-breaking 3D printing project on U.S. soil, which comes only shortly after the completion of the U.S.'s first two-story 3D-printed building in Texas, also using our BOD2 3D printer. We are especially proud to observe our 3D printers being utilized for a broad range of applications besides housing, which is the industry’s predominant use case.”

Printed Farms also printed the first 3D-printed building in Florida, a 784-square-foot storage unit, in 2021. The startup aims to make affordable, fast 3D printing the standard for construction projects of all sizes.