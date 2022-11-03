Leica Geosystems Launches Next-Generation iCON GPS 160 Smart Antenna

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 3, 2022
Woman checking grade with the Leica iCON gps 160 smart antenna
Leica Geosystems

Leica has introduced its next-generation iCON gps 160 construction Smart Antenna for site measurement and stakeout applications.

Like its predecessor, the iCON gps 60, the iCON gps 160 integrates with all Leica iCON construction instruments and controllers as well as the iCON field software for real-time verification. It can be used as a base station, a rover or for basic-level machine guidance.

The new antenna is smaller, more compact and features a larger integrated color display, a user-friendly interface, smart setup wizards and an intuitive construction-specific workflow. Data reception has been improved, thanks to the latest GNSS and communication technologies.

An optional tilt feature allows users to measure and stakeout points with the pole tilted up to 20 degrees. This saves time as users don’t need to level the pole bubble, Leica says.

“At Leica Geosystems, we understand that construction surveyors are under pressure and tight schedules to provide accurate, on-demand data that helps deliver projects on time and on budget,” says Matthias Schmidt, portfolio manager, field and GNSS at Leica Geosystems. “The iCON gps 160 Smart Antenna sets new standards in construction GNSS antennas. It solves several challenges simultaneously, enabling precise measurement, avoiding mistakes and extra trips on-site, ultimately helping to work toward a more sustainable future.”

Quick specs:

  • Integrated color display
  • Rugged aluminum housing and IP66 / IP67 protection
  • RTK technology
  • SmartLink Fill to bridge RTK connection signal interruptions for up to 10 minutes
  • New SATEL TR489 that supports both 400 MHz and 900 MHz radio frequencies (US/CA only)
  • Integrated global modem
  • Smart Get here, BasePilot, Setup Wizard and other smart features
Related Stories
Construction workers looks at phone on job site
Technology
Tech Roundup: Safe Site Check In Mixes with Procore to Eliminate Paperwork
3G cell tower sunset in background
Telematics
3G Sunset: Keeping Telematics Systems Up and Running
Leica Geosystems iCON site excavator in a Kobelco excavator cab
Technology
Leica Now Offers iCON Site Machine Control for Compact Excavators
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
JCB Snow Blower
Equipment
From Brooms to Blowers, 14 Attachments for Clearing Snow
Turn your construction equipment into snow- and ice-clearing machines.
Kioti SL750
Compact Track Loaders
After Delays, Kioti Sets Launch of Its First CTL and Skid Steer
E19e hauling picking up chunk of concrete.
Compact Excavators
Bobcat Launches 2-Ton 19e Electric Excavator at Bauma
Hyundai Construction Equipment HW155H hydrogen wheeled excavator
Excavators
Hyundai Debuts HW155H Hydrogen-Powered Wheeled Excavator Prototype
Liebherr R9XX H2 Hydrogen Crawler Excavator
Excavators
Liebherr Debuts R 9XX H2 Hydrogen-Powered Excavator at Bauma 2022
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to a Safe Fleet
Discover new technology that is making life easier for fleet managers and drivers; solutions that automate compliance, streamline maintenance and help create effective safety programs. Get the eBook now.
DownloadView All