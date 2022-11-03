Leica has introduced its next-generation iCON gps 160 construction Smart Antenna for site measurement and stakeout applications.

Like its predecessor, the iCON gps 60, the iCON gps 160 integrates with all Leica iCON construction instruments and controllers as well as the iCON field software for real-time verification. It can be used as a base station, a rover or for basic-level machine guidance.

The new antenna is smaller, more compact and features a larger integrated color display, a user-friendly interface, smart setup wizards and an intuitive construction-specific workflow. Data reception has been improved, thanks to the latest GNSS and communication technologies.

An optional tilt feature allows users to measure and stakeout points with the pole tilted up to 20 degrees. This saves time as users don’t need to level the pole bubble, Leica says.

“At Leica Geosystems, we understand that construction surveyors are under pressure and tight schedules to provide accurate, on-demand data that helps deliver projects on time and on budget,” says Matthias Schmidt, portfolio manager, field and GNSS at Leica Geosystems. “The iCON gps 160 Smart Antenna sets new standards in construction GNSS antennas. It solves several challenges simultaneously, enabling precise measurement, avoiding mistakes and extra trips on-site, ultimately helping to work toward a more sustainable future.”

