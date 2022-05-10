With theft increasingly plaguing the construction industry, construction camera company Truelook has introduced jobsite surveillance features including Intelligent Motion Alerts, human verification technology and trained professional monitoring to minimize the risk of loss at construction jobsites.

According to the National Equipment Register, the cost to the insurance and construction industry each year, due to theft alone, could be upwards of $1 billion.

The company says its jobsite surveillance technology protects jobsites by identifying perpetrators in real time, verifying threats and contacting law enforcement to stop criminals in the act.

Here is how the system works:

Using TrueLook's Intelligent Motion Alerts, customers can select the areas and hours they want monitoring on their jobsite. Typically, these hours are when no one should be on your jobsite. Customers can also choose to include or exclude certain areas of a site.

Should activity be detected in the designated zones during monitored hours, a video clip of the event will be sent to a trained monitoring representative. The representative will review the clip and determine if the threat is real.

If the threat is verified, the representative will contact the customer to verify a legitimate security threat is occurring.

The customer can then choose to request emergency services or dismiss the alert. If emergency services are requested, the representative will alert the nearest responders with a description and live video feed of the threat in progress. If no response is received, emergency services will be dispatched.

Currently, Jobsite Surveillance is only available on Truelook’s 4K Infrared Cameras. A monthly service fee is added to the users’ subscription upon purchase. The service can be configured and activated within the TrueLook app.