Sany’s excavators and motor graders can now be equipped with Leica Geosystems machine control technology. The technology allows operators to increase their productivity while lessening the intensity of tasks. This helps keep workers safe and results in less wear and tear on machines.

The technology is available via a joint Technology Access Program, in which Sany dealers can offer customers a variety of machine control solutions through their leasing and purchasing agreements, with installation and support by certified Leica Geosystems dealers.

“This Technology Access Program will make deploying technology seamless and painless for operators,” says Troy Dahlin, vice president of heavy construction for Leica Geosystems U.S./Canada. “Local Sany dealers are now able to retrofit their machines easily with Leica Geosystems technology. This collaboration extends beyond both our companies, stretching deep into local dealer partnerships for both organizations.”

Customers and dealers can also take the technology for a test drive at the Sany Digs demo area at the Sany America headquarters near Atlanta, Georgia.

“Our customers and dealers want straightforward, streamlined solutions that make working with a mixed fleet easy and simple,” says Gabe Weiss, director of marketing for Sany. “This program is built on feedback from our Dealer Partner network and will provide operators with a technology option for grade control and dedicated access to the Leica Geosystems dealer support network.”

Customers interested in the Technology Access Program should contact their local Sany dealer.