The power tool and fastening manufacturer Hilti Group has acquired Fieldwire, a construction technology company, for approximately $300 million.

Fieldwire’s jobsite management software is used on more than a million construction sites worldwide. The company’s products enable general contractors and subcontractors to run efficient field operations on their jobsites, saving on average one hour per day for each individual user.

Founded in 2013, Fieldwire is known for its device-agnostic, field-first approach to productivity. The software gives contractors and tradespeople access to plan viewing, as-built drawings, task management, scheduling, punch lists, inspections, reports and forms.

SMS Parts joins Open-S Alliance for tiltrotators and quick couplers

SMP Parts, a manufacturer of tiltrotators and quick couplers, has joined the Open-S Alliance as a full member. The Open-S Alliance sets standards for the physical attachment points and hydraulic interface used on tiltrotators and quick couplers for excavators. Companies that participate in this industry-wide standard enable their customers to use their couplers and tiltrotators with any participating OEM regardless of brand.

“Standardization is an important part of improving both the user experience and the enhanced safety of our customers,” says Patrik Lindqvist, CEO and president of SMP Parts.

“By becoming members of the Open-S Alliance we take our responsibility in creating one global standard, whereby the safety of products must never be compromised.”

Open-S offers OEMs memberships in three levels – full member, associate member or supporting member – depending on whether Open-S products are developed, produced in-house or sourced.

Trimble Q3 financial results up 14%

Whatever trouble the economy might be having this year, it hasn’t hurt Trimble. The company’s third-quarter results posted November 3 showed revenue of $901.4 million, up 14% year-over-year for the quarter. Revenue (annualized recurring) was $1.36 billion, up 8 percent year-over-year.

For 2021, Trimble now expects to report GAAP revenue of about $3.6 billion. Compared to last year, net income is up 42 percent. The stock was trading at about $61 a share this time last year and is up to $87 currently. Net profit margin is 13.76 percent, up almost 29 percent from last year.

Since ConExpo-Con/Agg, Trimble has been busy on developing technology for contractors. Here are some of its recent innovations:



