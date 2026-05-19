A portion of State Highway 99 in Texas, where the future Segment B-1 highway will run.

Spain-based multinational contractor Ferrovial will head up the Texas Department of Transportation’s upcoming State Highway 99 Grand Parkway Segment B-1 project, to the tune of $1.5 billion.

Ferrovial will design, build and maintain a nearly 15-mile corridor of SH 99 southeast of Houston that runs through Brazoria and Galveston counties. Ferrovial will construct four new tolled lanes that TxDOT will operate, discontinuous frontage roads, direct connectors at SH 35 and SH 99, and operational upgrades to SH 35. The contract also stipulates Ferrovial will provide capital maintenance on the new corridor for up to 15 years.

TxDOT hopes the improvements will relieve congestion, increase travel reliability, strengthen economic growth in the region and speed up emergency and hurricane evacuations.

The project is expected to be mostly completed in 2032.

The Segment B-1 project is the latest expansion of the 184-mile Grand Parkway loop, a seven-county highway that will eventually encircle Houston. The project was first conceptualized in the early 1960s, and, today, is split into 12 projects.

Once Segments B-1 and B-2 are completed, the full corridor will run 28 miles from I-45 South in League City toward SH 35 in Alvin and on to SH 288 near Rosharon.

As of February, eight of the Grand Parkway projects have been completed and are open to traffic. The first segment of the Grand Parkway opened in August 1994.

Ferrovial has designed and built several other segments of the Grand Parkway loop, including Segments H, I-1 and I-2.