Utah DOT Deploys Ultrasonic Testing for Salt Lake County Bridge

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Mar 10, 2025
man uses ultrasonic tech to inspect a bridge
The test is achieved via a transducer to send high frequency sound waves into parts of the bridge that are difficult to access.
Utah DOT

While recently assessing a Salt Lake County bridge, Utah Department of Transportation workers used ultrasonic testing to check for damage and deterioration.

With this method, a transducer sends high-frequency sound waves into parts of the bridge that are difficult to access.

UDOT crews, in specific situations during bridge inspections, will also deploy other technology including LiDAR, ground penetrating radar and infrared thermology to gather data. A standard inspection will include written and photo documentation and ranking scales.

The recently inspected bridge, which was built in 1985, connects northbound Interstate 215 to westbound Interstate 80 and is part of Utah’s “Spaghetti Bowl” junction in the cities of Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake.

“We complete 150-160 bridge inspections per month,” said UDOT bridge management engineer Becky Nix. “It’s a busy schedule, but this data is so valuable. They help to ensure public safety and help prioritize future projects. We’re constantly collecting data so that we can make smarter, safer decisions for the state’s infrastructure.”

The Veyo Arch Bridge in Veyo was shut down last month after a UDOT inspection unearthed critical defects.

UDOT’s inspection standards, which are enforced for biennial inspections on over 3,000 bridges, are set by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials and the Federal Highway Administration.


Related Stories
I-80 East West sign New Jersry
Roadbuilding
New Jersey DOT Finds “Significant Void” Under I-80 Near Previous Sinkhole
men paving a road
Roadbuilding
15 Contractors Win Top Honors from National Asphalt Paving Association
a rendering of the new lindsay c warren bridge
Roadbuilding
Construction Begins on $450M Project to Replace Swing Bridge to Outer Banks
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
kubota mx4900 utility tractor
Utility Tractors/Loaders
Kubota's New MX4900: A Large, Cabbed Tractor with a Lower Price
The MX4900 is Kubota's largest chassis with hydrostatic transmission and now includes a lower horsepower option with a $32,012 starting price.
static image black background Cummins B6.7 Octane Engine
Trucks
Cummins’ First Gasoline Engine Debuted for Kenworth Medium-Duty Trucks
Maxresdefault 67cb13fc69aec
The Dirt
“Some of the Most Underrated Dozers” – Review of Case’s 750M, 850M
Maxresdefault 67c991307ad99
Compact Track Loaders
A Closer Look: Sany’s First Compact Track Loader, the ST230V
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All