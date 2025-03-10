The test is achieved via a transducer to send high frequency sound waves into parts of the bridge that are difficult to access.

While recently assessing a Salt Lake County bridge, Utah Department of Transportation workers used ultrasonic testing to check for damage and deterioration.

With this method, a transducer sends high-frequency sound waves into parts of the bridge that are difficult to access.

UDOT crews, in specific situations during bridge inspections, will also deploy other technology including LiDAR, ground penetrating radar and infrared thermology to gather data. A standard inspection will include written and photo documentation and ranking scales.

The recently inspected bridge, which was built in 1985, connects northbound Interstate 215 to westbound Interstate 80 and is part of Utah’s “Spaghetti Bowl” junction in the cities of Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake.

“We complete 150-160 bridge inspections per month,” said UDOT bridge management engineer Becky Nix. “It’s a busy schedule, but this data is so valuable. They help to ensure public safety and help prioritize future projects. We’re constantly collecting data so that we can make smarter, safer decisions for the state’s infrastructure.”

The Veyo Arch Bridge in Veyo was shut down last month after a UDOT inspection unearthed critical defects.

UDOT’s inspection standards, which are enforced for biennial inspections on over 3,000 bridges, are set by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials and the Federal Highway Administration.



