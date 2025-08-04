Repairs have begun on one of the few wooden covered bridges remaining in Illinois.

Near Princeton in the center of the state, the 150-foot-long Red Covered Bridge over Big Bureau Creek has been closed since late 2023 after a vehicle strike. A semi-truck damaged both the bridge’s façade and roof in trying to cross the bridge, which is just under 12 feet tall, from its north entrance.

Workers with the Illinois Department of Transportation’s District 3 have begun the first phase of engineering, which will determine the scope of work and preliminary cost estimates. Repairs immediately after the strike ensured the structure was temporarily supported to prevent further damage.

Since then, IDOT has commissioned an inspection and evaluation of the structure from V3 Structural Engineering for aging and repair techniques, as well as confirmed with the State Historic Preservation Office that repair plans will not affect the bridge’s historic nature.

The one-lane bridge, built in 1863 for around $3,200, serves as a well-known tourist destination, particularly for prom and wedding photos, and survived several previous vehicle strikes. It was the only state-owned covered bridge that remained open to vehicle traffic and served 275 vehicles per day.

Phase II engineering, once approved, will prepare a detailed cost estimate over the course of 12 to 18 months and advertise a repair contract. Around $1 million has been identified to pay for these repairs.

A 2008 report from the USDA Forest Service estimated only 500 to 600 covered bridges remained in the U.S.