An Ohio man has been charged with felonious assault after allegedly purposely hitting a construction worker twice near an intersection in northern Ohio.

Records released by Oregon Police Department to Equipment World show that Kenneth Shinaver, 61, of Oregon, Ohio, was arrested on April 1 after Oregon police officers received a call about a disorderly driver. A witness statement from the worker who was allegedly struck said Shinaver was blowing the horn of his 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and passing stopped traffic near a work zone.

When the victim, who was holding a stop sign and halting southbound traffic on the road, stepped out to stop Shinaver from driving into oncoming traffic. He was then struck twice by Shinaver’s SUV but not injured.

Shinaver also yelled profanity at the victim and left the site of the incident. He was later arrested at an apartment complex just down the road from the scene.

The full list of charges against Shinaver include the following: