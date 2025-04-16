Stormy, seen here, was not excited to leave the storm drain.

A Texas Department of Transportation inspector recently had to perform some unusual duties when told that an alligator had made its way into a storm drain beneath an intersection.

Stormy the alligator – appropriately named after where she was found – came to TxDOT Construction Inspector David Cano’s attention when talking with some workers at a jobsite in Weslaco. Cano reached out to local animal control and the game warden, and it was ultimately the South Padre Island Birding, Nature Center and Alligator Sanctuary that offered to come remove her.

(To watch the gator rescue, check out the TxDOT video at the end of this article.)

Stormy was removed from beneath the intersection of FM 1015 and Camino de Verdad and taken to the alligator sanctuary. Local TV station Telemundo 40 caught footage of Stormy, described by TxDOT as “grumpy,” being fed a chicken leg on a piece of string before being lifted out of the drain.

Local media reports said Stormy had been in the drain for at least a month and had been fed by local residents through the grate in the storm drain.