Texas DOT: 6-Foot Alligator "Stormy" Rescued from Intersection Storm Drain (Video)

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 16, 2025
stormy the alligator
Stormy, seen here, was not excited to leave the storm drain.
Texas DOT

A Texas Department of Transportation inspector recently had to perform some unusual duties when told that an alligator had made its way into a storm drain beneath an intersection.

Stormy the alligator – appropriately named after where she was found – came to TxDOT Construction Inspector David Cano’s attention when talking with some workers at a jobsite in Weslaco. Cano reached out to local animal control and the game warden, and it was ultimately the South Padre Island Birding, Nature Center and Alligator Sanctuary that offered to come remove her.

(To watch the gator rescue, check out the TxDOT video at the end of this article.)

Stormy was removed from beneath the intersection of FM 1015 and Camino de Verdad and taken to the alligator sanctuary. Local TV station Telemundo 40 caught footage of Stormy, described by TxDOT as “grumpy,” being fed a chicken leg on a piece of string before being lifted out of the drain.

Local media reports said Stormy had been in the drain for at least a month and had been fed by local residents through the grate in the storm drain.

 

Related Stories
The new Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi, Texas
Roadbuilding
Texas DOT to Cut Ribbon on New Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi May 10
woman and scraper
Roadbuilding
ASCE Bumps Up Texas Roads to a “C–”; Bridges Stay “B–”
graphic for national work zone safety week
Roadbuilding
NCDOT to Host National Work Zone Awareness Week Starting April 21
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Partner Insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 6800061e6a8d2
Backhoe Loaders
A Closer Look: JCB’s Next-Generation Backhoe Loaders
The new backhoes boast faster travel speed, a new outer box dipper option for the excavator end, and a redesigned cab. Take a walkaround tour here.
Volvo CE's new 39-metric-ton A40 Electric articulated dump truck
Off-Road Trucks
Volvo Shows “World’s First” Electric Articulated Dump Trucks at Bauma
Komatsu's 22-metric-ton PC220LCi-12 gets the newest intelligent machine control, features to speed up loading and trenching, a bigger cab, among other advancements.
Excavators
Komatsu’s Next-Generation PC220LCi-12 Excavator Makes World Debut at Bauma
Takeuchi TB20e electric mini excavator
Compact Excavators
Takeuchi Expands its Electric Mini Excavator Line with Two New Prototypes
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
You'll discover how to leverage key insights and new opportunities in the commercial repair industry. Get your copy today!
DownloadView All