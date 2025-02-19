A February 18 press release from Governor Beshear’s office said the fatality count had reached 14.

Heavy rainfall last weekend in Kentucky triggered flooding in many parts of the state, shutting down hundreds of roads.

As of February 18, the state’s GoKY platform showed over 200 roads marked as impassable related to flooding, down trees and mudslides across nearly every part of Kentucky in the past few days, with dense clusters of reports in the east, southeast and southwest areas.

Kentucky State Parks



Watch a drone video of flooded roads in Wayne County, Kentucky, at the end of this story.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency February 14 as a flood watch went into effect across the entire state, when 2-5 inches of rain were expected on the heels of previous rainfall. Additionally, snowfall from February 18 to 20 is expected to bring another 3-7 inches of snow in some areas.

Kentucky State Police



On February 16, President Donald Trump made federal disaster assistance available to Kentucky in areas affected by storms, straight-line winds flooding and landslides.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10



A February 18 press release from Governor Beshear’s office said the fatality count had reached 14.

The following footage comes from District 8 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Wayne County, where large portions of Southern Kentucky were flooded as of February 17.