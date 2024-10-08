A total of 82 metal signs along the Goldsboro bypass will be replaced.

Motorists in North Carolina will soon see one bypass of U.S. Route 70 officially rebranded as Interstate 42.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation recently got federal approval for the new interstate designation, part of a larger movement by the department to convert U.S. 70 to interstate standards from I-40 in Wake County to Morehead City.

The 20-mile portion being re-designated in the next few weeks is the Goldsboro bypass in eastern North Carolina, which has a junction with I-795, connecting with I-587 and I-95 in Wilson.

North Carolina transportation officials say having I-42 connecting military bases, the Morehead City port and cities in the eastern part of the state will improve travel and safety.

A total of 82 metal signs will be replaced and another 108 will receive an “overlay" adhesive that replaces the U.S. 70 symbol for the I-42 shield. Nearly 80 mile-marker signs will be replaced to reflect new numbering. Early next year, NCDOT plans to erect the I-42 signs and new exit numbers along 10 miles of U.S. 70 south of Raleigh.

Interstate 42 would serve as a major hurricane evacuation route according to NCDOT, a particularly relevant selling point after North Carolina just saw severe damage from Hurricane Helene.

Eight years ago, NCDOT got conditional approval from the American Association of State and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) to designate U.S. 70 between Raleigh and Morehead City as the future Interstate 42, though it needs to be upgraded to interstate standards. I-42 is the second new interstate in eastern North Carolina, following federal approval of 37 miles across Wilson, Greene and Pitt counties being designated I-587.

In 2022, two portions of U.S. 70 were cleared for I-42 re-designation: a 10-mile segment in Johnston County and a 22-mile segment in Wayne and Lenoir counties.