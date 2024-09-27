Iowa, West Virginia and South Dakota lead the nation in their percentage of rural bridges and structures rated in poor condition.

That's according to a new study from transportation research nonprofit TRIP, which examined the U.S. rural roads and bridges in need of repair by state. The backlog of needed repairs totaled $198 billion.

According to UDSOT, the backlog breaks down to $97 billion for rural road and highway rehabilitation, $53 billion for needed rural bridge rehabilitation, and $48 billion for needed rural roadway expansions and enhancements.

The U.S. Census Bureau defines rural areas as regions outside of urban areas with a population of 2,500 or more. About 20% of the U.S. population lives in these areas.

Iowa had the highest percentage of its rural bridges classified as poor condition or structurally deficient, at 21%. West Virginia followed at 20%, and South Dakota had the third-highest percentage at 18%. The national state average is 8%.