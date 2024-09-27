Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

States Face $198B Backlog for Repairing Rural Roads & Bridges, TRIP Says

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Sep 27, 2024

Iowa, West Virginia and South Dakota lead the nation in their percentage of rural bridges and structures rated in poor condition.

That's according to a new study from transportation research nonprofit TRIP, which examined the U.S. rural roads and bridges in need of repair by state. The backlog of needed repairs totaled $198 billion.

According to UDSOT, the backlog breaks down to $97 billion for rural road and highway rehabilitation, $53 billion for needed rural bridge rehabilitation, and $48 billion for needed rural roadway expansions and enhancements.

The U.S. Census Bureau defines rural areas as regions outside of urban areas with a population of 2,500 or more. About 20% of the U.S. population lives in these areas.

a table of states' share of rural bridges in poor conditionOverall, 8% of rural bridges in the U.S. are rated in poor/structurally deficient conditio.TRIP

Iowa had the highest percentage of its rural bridges classified as poor condition or structurally deficient, at 21%. West Virginia followed at 20%, and South Dakota had the third-highest percentage at 18%. The national state average is 8%.

