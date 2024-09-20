The companies that owned and operated the cargo ship Dali that crashed into and collapsed the Francis Scott Key bridge earlier this year are now facing two lawsuits: one from the federal government and one from the families of the workers who were killed.

The first comes from the U.S. Justice Department, which filed a civil claim against Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited on August 18 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, looking to recover over $100 million in costs incurred by responding to the bridge collapse. This includes clearing the entangled wreck and bridge debris from the navigable channel so the port could reopen, removing about 50,000 tons of steel, concrete and asphalt in the process.

Grace Ocean and Synergy Marine, based in Singapore, owned and operated the container ship Dali that destroyed the Key Bridge in Baltimore on March 26, killing six construction workers.

Dali left the Baltimore Port on June 24, three months after it caused the fatal bridge collapse. By early June, the 50,000 tons of debris left from the ship strike had been removed, and the port channel became clear.

In its filing, the Justice Department alleges that the crash – caused by a loss of power on the ship – was the result of negligence by the ship’s owners and that several systems were not working properly when it attempted to leave port just before the crash. The Justice Department also alleges the propeller, rudder, anchor and bow thruster were all not in working order and could not be used to avoid the crash.

“The owner and operator of the DALI were well aware of vibration issues on the vessel that could cause a power outage. But instead of taking necessary precautions, they did the opposite,” said Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer. “Out of negligence, mismanagement, and, at times, a desire to cut costs, they configured the ship’s electrical and mechanical systems in a way that prevented those systems from being able to quickly restore propulsion and steering after a power outage. As a result, when the DALI lost power, a cascading set of failures led to disaster.”

The department’s claim is part of a legal action initiated by the owner of Dali seeking exoneration or limitation of its liability to approximately $44 million. The DOJ’s claim does not include any damages for the reconstruction of the bridge, and the State of Maryland may file its own claim for those damages. Any funds recovered by the state would be used to reduce the project costs paid by federal taxpayer dollars, officials have said.

Families of 3 Killed Workers Sue

One day before the Justice Department filing suit, national immigrant advocacy organization CASA announced that the families of three workers killed in the bridge crash – Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, Jose Mynor Lopez and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera – planned to sue Ocean Private.

The plaintiffs are Maria del Carmen Castellón, Wilder Castillo Cabrera and Mackon Guerra Lopez and are represented by law firm Gupta Wessler.

CASA



The Dali experienced blackouts the day before the accident but was granted permission to leave the harbor, CASA said. It also alleges Ocean Private has retained a lobbying firm “to change liability laws in their favor.”

“…While we move in pursuit of what is right, the ship’s owner, Grace Ocean, is moving swiftly in a different direction – to wash their hands of responsibility,” said Gustavo Torres, CASA’s executive director.

CASA says the six dead construction workers were all Latin American immigrants who lived in Maryland for many years.