New Indictment Unsealed in $100M Construction Bid-Rigging Scheme

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Aug 22, 2024
truck branded with sioux erosion control logo
Contracts allegedly targeted by Sioux Erosion Control and its competitors were worth over $100 million.
Sioux Erosion Control

Another company, along with two employees, has been indicted in an ongoing investigation into bid rigging in Oklahoma.

Sioux Erosion Control Inc. of Weatherford, Vice President BG Dale Biscoe and an estimator, Randall David Shelton, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Oklahoma City for allegedly conspiring to fix prices on publicly funded transportation construction contracts. The targeted contracts were worth over $100 million.

Court documents allege the company, two employees and their competitors raised prices for erosion control products and services, divided up contracts and rigged bids for particular projects by submitting intentionally high-priced bids or refusing to bid. This went on from September 2017 through April 2023, according to the indictment.

Biscoe, Shelton and Sioux are charged with a violation of the Sherman Act federal anti-trust law. The maximum penalty for individuals is 10 years in prison and a $1 million criminal fine. The maximum penalty for corporations is a $100 million criminal fine.

“Protecting competition for taxpayer-funded infrastructure projects remains a priority for the Antitrust Division,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “This indictment shows the Justice Department and its Procurement Collusion Strike Force partners’ commitment to protecting taxpayer dollars throughout Oklahoma and across the country from brazen collusion.”

The DOT-OIG and FBI Oklahoma City Field Office investigated the case.

Earlier this year, four other erosion control company owners or managers pleaded guilty to bid rigging and price fixing on more than $100 million worth of publicly funded transportation construction projects in Oklahoma.

Related Stories
stock image backhoe digging trench
Safety & Compliance
Contractors in Texas, Okla. Face Fines Totaling $345K After Trench Deaths
Boise Fire Department firetruck in front of collapsed hangar Boise Idaho
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $200K Fine After Hangar Collapse Kills 3, Injures 8
backhoe digging trench stock image
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $394K in Fines After Worker Dies in Trench
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
white 2025 Toyota Tundra TRD Rally Package in woods
Pickups
2025 Toyota Tundra: New TRD Off-Road Package, Towing Tech, Massage Seats
Seven trims are being offered for the new pickup line, with V6 and hybrid engine choices, advanced towing tech, seats to ease stress.
Hyundai HX1000AL crawler excavator
Excavators
HD Hyundai Releases its 2 Largest Excavators for Heavy-Duty Digging
Maxresdefault 66c488dc67db8
Dozers
Video: A Closer Look at Komatsu’s “North American Baby” – the D71PXi Dozer
2025 Nissan Frontier
Pickups
2025 Nissan Frontier Gets Bolder Styling and Enhanced Capabilities
Ditch the Spreadsheets: How Tech is Changing Construction
Featured Sponsor
Ditch the Spreadsheets: How Tech is Changing Construction
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More