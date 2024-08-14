AECOM to Head Up Design of New $1.4B Seattle Bridges

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Aug 14, 2024
rendering of future bridges of the portage bay
The new bridges – one for eastbound traffic and the other for westbound – are set to be completed in 2031.
Washington State Department of Transportation

AECOM has been picked as the lead designer for two parallel bridges that will replace a 1960s-era structure over the Portage Bay in Seattle, Washington. The infrastructure consulting firm will be part of a design-build team led by construction and development company Skanska.

The Washington State Department of Transportation’s SR 520 Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke Lid Project, with $1.375 billion in funding, aims to replace the 60-year-old current four-lane bridge, which the WSDOT says “could collapse in a severe earthquake.”

The new bridges – one for eastbound traffic and the other for westbound – are set to be completed in 2031.

The planned landscaped freeway lid will include approximately three acres of neighborhood open space and new local and regional non-motorized trails.

AECOM said commuters will have access to new ramps, seismically resilient structures and improved connections to transit, local streets, and local and regional shared-use trails.

“This vital project will not only improve mobility along one of Washington State’s most congested routes but support new, vibrant public spaces thanks to its innovative lid design,” said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “Our team will leverage their integrated expertise across the built environment to meet the project’s holistic objectives, supporting both improved mobility and a connected, livable local community.”

Related Stories
inventor luna lu holds a rebele sensor in a lab
Roadbuilding
Concrete Sensors to Strengthen Highways Closer to Adoption
digital rendering of a possible version of the mobile river bridge
Roadbuilding
Alabama's I-10 Mobile River Bridge Project Receives Key Federal Funding
ground shot of the network-tied bridge in dallas
Roadbuilding
Texas DOT “Tunes” One-of-a-Kind Network-Tied Arch Bridge
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
Case 580EV electric backhoe on dirt pile
Backhoe Loaders
Case Launches World’s First Commercial Electric Backhoe
The four-wheel-drive backhoe is based on the 97-horsepower 580 Super N and matches the diesel model's performance, the company says.
Cat 988 GC wheel loader on dirt pile
Wheel Loaders
What’s New in Wheel Loaders for 2024? – More Choices, More Comfort, More Tech
Maxresdefault 66ba74b44884e
Excavators
Video: A Closer Look at Case's Comeback Wheeled Excavator
2025 ford maverick lariat in city
Pickups
2025 Maverick: Ford’s Smallest Pickup Now Has AWD Hybrid Engine
Maxresdefault 66b6133ad8f0f
The Dirt
Up Close with "Trackzilla"!: Xtreme’s Monster Rough-Terrain Telehandler
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More