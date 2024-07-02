Worker, Driver Killed in Construction Zone Crash; Man Faces 7 Felonies

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jul 2, 2024
Priciliano Alvarez Gonzalez
Worker Priciliano Alvarez Gonzalez died in a construction zone crash along with a 76-year-old woman June 26 in Wisconsin.
GoFundMe

A 49-year-old man has been charged with seven felonies following a crash in a southern Wisconsin construction zone that killed a car driver and a worker.

Jade M. Moen of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, allegedly lost control of his truck when he blacked out from a seizure in Pewaukee, resulting in two deaths, according to media reports. One of the fatalities was a construction worker, and another worker was injured, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

Moen did not have a valid driver’s license after it was revoked indefinitely in August 2023 due to his history of epilepsy, according to reports.

Moen has been charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of first-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license and causing death, one count of knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license and causing great bodily harm, and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

At 9:32 a.m. June 26, a 76-year-old woman’s car was allegedly struck in the rear by Moen’s truck, killing her. He then hit a 46-year-old construction worker, who later died at the hospital, and a 47-year-old worker who had non-life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Priciliano Alvarez GonzalezWorker Priciliano Alvarez Gonzalez died in a construction zone crash along with a 76-year-old woman June 26 in Wisconsin.GoFundMeThe family of Priciliano Alvarez Gonzalez, the worker who died in the crash, has set up a GoFundMe page.

“He went to work early in the day, and during his work shift he was run over and lost his life,” the page says. “He left his wife and three children suffering.”

The name of the other deceased victim has not been released.

Moen’s attorney, Jonathan LaVoy of Kim & LaVoy SC, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “Jade is a very nice person, and he feels horrible about the accident. It's clear that it was a seizure that occurred, and that this was a horrible tragedy in the community."

Gonzalez was represented by the Laborers Local 113 union in Milwaukee. Business Manager Tony Neira told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an email, “Construction is a dangerous job, and our highly trained members face daily risks when they work to build our communities.”

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business

Prosecutor Chelsea Thompson requested a $1 million bond in court June 27, according to a TMJ4 report. Moen reportedly had been involved in a series of other crashes in the area in recent years and surrendered his license in 2021.


Related Stories
explosion of last arch of Buck O'Neil Bridge Kansas City
Roadbuilding
Video: Last Arch Exploded on Kansas City’s Buck O’Neil Bridge
Road Worker truck after semi trailer crashed into it
Roadbuilding
Video: Tractor Trailer Crashes into Workers’ Truck in Construction Zone
flooded highway South Dakota
Roadbuilding
Flooding Triggers Partial Dam Failure in Minnesota, Midwest Road Closures
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 66759b0ea4d2d
Class 7-8
A Cat D11 Dozer Engine in a Semi? – Custom Truck Shop Makes it Work
Dickerson Custom Trucks transforms a 1996 Peterbilt 379 into a unique showpiece with help from a big Cat dozer engine.
John Deere describes the newly updated 6M lineup as 'fuel-efficient, configurable for numerous jobs and easy to operate.'
Ag Equipment
"Bigger, Smarter, Faster" – John Deere Unveils New 6M Utility Tractor Lineup
KOBELCO SK520LC-11 excavator
Excavators
Kobelco Intros 55-Ton SK520LC-11 Excavator (Video)
Develon DX100W-7 Wheeled Excavator dumping gravel on gravel pile
Compact Excavators
"Fast, Nimble & Roomy" – Develon Rolls Out its Smallest Wheeled Excavator
Bobcat UT6573 Utility Tractor
Utility Tractors/Loaders
Bobcat Enters Utility Tractor Market with 3-Model Lineup
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More