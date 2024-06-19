NAPA: Recycled Asphalt for Road Construction Continues to Rise

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jun 19, 2024
paver laying asphalt road
NAPA reports that since it began collecting data in 2009, reclaimed asphalt pavement tonnage has increased 75%.
BOMAG

The use of reclaimed asphalt for building roads continues to climb, according to a new report from the National Asphalt Pavement Association.

“The continued use of reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP) in road construction across the country once again revealed the industry to be one of the most diligent in reducing the amounts of material sent to landfills,” says a NAPA news release announcing its annual Asphalt Pavement Industry Survey on Recycled Materials and Warm-Mix Asphalt Usage.

NAPA reports that since it began collecting data in 2009, RAP tonnage has increased 75%. The tonnage between 2021 and 2022 rose 3.7%.

“RAP usage during the 2022 paving season reduced the need for an estimated 26.9 million barrels of asphalt binder and more than 93 million tons of aggregate,” according to the report. “RAP storage for future use also reduced the needed landfill space by 68.2 million cubic yards.”

Roof shingles are the next highest recycled product for asphalt mixtures. Recycled asphalt shingles, or RAS, in asphalt mix rose 7% in 2022 over 2021. That kept 641,000 tons of unprocessed RAS out of landfills nationwide and reduced the need for 740,000 barrels of asphalt binder, according to NAPA.

Recycled tire rubber is still a small percentage of the overall asphalt mixture, but 2022 saw a big increase over 2021. NAPA reports it rose 189%. That only accounts for about 1.2% of total reported tons for 2022.

Most of the RTR, about 80%, came from California, where state law requires its widespread use in asphalt pavements. Currently there are 18 producers of RTR in 12 states.

“The use of RAP and RAS saved more than $4.7 billion during the 2022 construction season compared to the use of all virgin materials,” NAPA says. “These savings help reduce material costs for asphalt pavement mixtures, allowing road owners to achieve more roadway maintenance and construction activities within limited budgets.”

To download the full report, click here.

Related Stories
rendering of I-26 in S.C. widened to six
Roadbuilding
Work to Begin on 11-Mile Widening of I-26 in South Carolina
The 1,000-ton floating crane called 'Chessie' with hydraulic claw “Gus” hoist a 90-ton piece of wreckage June 7 from the Baltimore Port channel
Roadbuilding
Baltimore Port Channel Cleared for Reopening After Bridge Collapse
NCDOT map future asheville i-26 connector
Roadbuilding
Unique $1.1B Conditional Contract Awarded for I-26 Asheville Connector
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Hyundai HX55ACR compact excavator filling bucket with gravel
Compact Excavators
Hyundai Rolls Out 4 New Compact Excavators in HX-A Series
The next-generation mini excavators – HX17AZ, HX27AZ, HX55ACR and HX60A – range from 2 to 6 metric tons and come with lots of technology.
Caterpillar 259d3 compact track loader.
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Compact Track Loaders in 2024
Rototilt tiltrotator excavator ConExpo 2023 display
Attachments
Are You Ready for a Tiltrotator? Here’s What’s on the Market
V1 A2916 Cc Min
Compact Excavators
Develon Debuts its Smallest Mini Excavator, the DX17Z-7
Deere 333 P-Tier compact track loader
Compact equipment
Deere Unveils New Large-Frame Skid Steers, CTLs with "One-Piece Cab"
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Construction Fleet Management: 2024 Buyers Guide
DownloadView All