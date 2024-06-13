Ground has been broken to widen 11 miles of I-26 in South Carolina between Columbia and Charleston.

The four-lane section will be expanded to six lanes; five bridges will be replaced, and the overpasses at exits 129 and 136 will be reconstructed – at an estimated cost of $440 million, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.

The project is part of a six-year plan to improve the state’s main east-west connector between Columbia and Charleston, which was built in the late 1950s, as well as west to Greenville. The effort includes the Carolina Crossroads projects to rebuild the I-26/I-20/I-126 intersection at Columbia, known locally as Malfunction Junction. Work on it began in 2021. Then in 2023, work began on widening seven miles of I-26 in Dorchester and Berkeley counties between mile markers 187 and 194.

The latest section to be widened is from mile marker 125 to 136 between Gaston and St. Matthews. A groundbreaking celebration was held May 20 to kick off construction. The project is expected to be completed in late 2027.

SCDOT The interstate section is the site of frequent traffic jams and crashes. The project will also improve safety, according to SCDOT, by the following measures: