Thirteen asphalt paving contractors were recently honored by the National Asphalt Pavement Association for their quality work.

APAC Kansas’ Shears Division, a CRH company, took the association’s top prize, the 2023 Sheldon G. Hayes Award, for its 9-mile asphalt improvement project on I-70 in Gove County. The Kansas Department of Transportation project involved using 76,000 tons of asphalt to repave from 4 miles east of Park to the Trego County line.

The award goes to projects over 50,000 tons of asphalt that show excellent smoothness. Finalists undergo a two-year evaluation process and first had to be selected for NAPA’s Quality in Construction Award the previous year.

Finalists for the award were Lindy Paving and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, District 1, for their work on SR 90 in Erie County, and Pike Industries Inc. of New Hampshire, a CRH company, and the Vermont Agency of Transportation for their work on VT 113 from Chelsea to Thetford.

Lemon Awards

APAC Kansas’ Shears Division also took two Larry Lemon Awards, which honor the 10-highest-scoring projects for the year.

The projects are given a numerical score based on how well the contractor met specifications and achieved density on the finished pavement.

APAC Shears won for work on U.S. 183 in Clark County, Kansas, and U.S. 54 in Meade County, Kansas.

Other Lemon winners:

CWR Contracting Inc., a Construction Partners Inc. Co., of Wildwood, Fla., for SE 73rd Ave. in Marion County, Fla.

Cadillac Asphalt LLC, a CRH Co., of Farmington Hills, Mich., for Exeter Rd. in Monroe, Mich.

Granite Construction Co., of Everett, Wash., for fish passage in Skagit County, Wash.

Howard Cos., of Indianapolis, Ind., for various roads in Carmel, Ind.

Pike Industries Inc., a CRH Co., of Belmont, N.H., for I-91 NB in Westminster, Vt.

Scotty's Contracting and Stone LLC, of Bowling Green, Ky., for SR 136 (Livermore Rd.) in Ohio County, Ky.

Shelly & Sands Inc., of Zanesville, Ohio, for SR 13 and SR 550 in Athens County, Ohio

Shelly & Sands Inc., of Zanesville, Ohio, for SR 513 and SR 761 in Guernsey County, Ohio

2023 Operational Excellence Awards

The awards were presented at NAPA’s annual meeting in Orlando, Florida. During the meeting, the association also honored companies that have exemplified excellent environmental leadership and community involvement through its Operational Excellence Awards.

Winners are as follows:

The 2023 Environmental Leadership Award – Tilcon Connecticut Inc., a CRH Co., of New Britain, Conn., for their New Britain Drum Plant

The 2023 Community Involvement Award – Callanan Industries Inc., a CRH Co., of Albany, N.Y., for their Callanan Cares program, and Lehman-Roberts/Memphis Stone & Gravel, of Memphis, Tenn., for their Community Engagement program. Ajax Paving Industries of Florida was a finalist for its Pave It Forward Program.

2023 Highest Quality Airport Pavement

Allan Myers Inc., of Worcester, Pa., won NAPA’s 2023 Ray Brown Asphalt Pavement Award for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement.

Allan Myers won for the Lancaster Airport Runway 8-26 project in Lititz, Pa. The company completed milling, leveling and paving within a strict 28-day runway shutdown, despite delays due to more rock than expected being discovered and having to hire a blasting company and having to reject the first 10 truckloads of asphalt because they didn’t meet specifications.