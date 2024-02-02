13 Paving Contractors Take Top National Honors at NAPA Awards

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Feb 2, 2024
Asphalt Paving Bomag Cr 10 30 W Paver

Thirteen asphalt paving contractors were recently honored by the National Asphalt Pavement Association for their quality work.

APAC Kansas’ Shears Division, a CRH company, took the association’s top prize, the 2023 Sheldon G. Hayes Award, for its 9-mile asphalt improvement project on I-70 in Gove County. The Kansas Department of Transportation project involved using 76,000 tons of asphalt to repave from 4 miles east of Park to the Trego County line.

The award goes to projects over 50,000 tons of asphalt that show excellent smoothness. Finalists undergo a two-year evaluation process and first had to be selected for NAPA’s Quality in Construction Award the previous year.

Finalists for the award were Lindy Paving and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, District 1, for their work on SR 90 in Erie County, and Pike Industries Inc. of New Hampshire, a CRH company, and the Vermont Agency of Transportation for their work on VT 113 from Chelsea to Thetford.

Lemon Awards

APAC Kansas’ Shears Division also took two Larry Lemon Awards, which honor the 10-highest-scoring projects for the year.

The projects are given a numerical score based on how well the contractor met specifications and achieved density on the finished pavement.

APAC Shears won for work on U.S. 183 in Clark County, Kansas, and U.S. 54 in Meade County, Kansas.

Other Lemon winners:

  • CWR Contracting Inc., a Construction Partners Inc. Co., of Wildwood, Fla., for SE 73rd Ave. in Marion County, Fla.
  • Cadillac Asphalt LLC, a CRH Co., of Farmington Hills, Mich., for Exeter Rd. in Monroe, Mich.
  • Granite Construction Co., of Everett, Wash., for fish passage in Skagit County, Wash.
  • Howard Cos., of Indianapolis, Ind., for various roads in Carmel, Ind.
  • Pike Industries Inc., a CRH Co., of Belmont, N.H., for I-91 NB in Westminster, Vt.
  • Scotty's Contracting and Stone LLC, of Bowling Green, Ky., for SR 136 (Livermore Rd.) in Ohio County, Ky.
  • Shelly & Sands Inc., of Zanesville, Ohio, for SR 13 and SR 550 in Athens County, Ohio
  • Shelly & Sands Inc., of Zanesville, Ohio, for SR 513 and SR 761 in Guernsey County, Ohio

 

2023 Operational Excellence Awards

The awards were presented at NAPA’s annual meeting in Orlando, Florida. During the meeting, the association also honored companies that have exemplified excellent environmental leadership and community involvement through its Operational Excellence Awards.

Winners are as follows:

  • The 2023 Environmental Leadership Award – Tilcon Connecticut Inc., a CRH Co., of New Britain, Conn., for their New Britain Drum Plant
  • The 2023 Community Involvement Award – Callanan Industries Inc., a CRH Co., of Albany, N.Y., for their Callanan Cares program, and Lehman-Roberts/Memphis Stone & Gravel, of Memphis, Tenn., for their Community Engagement program. Ajax Paving Industries of Florida was a finalist for its Pave It Forward Program.

 

2023 Highest Quality Airport Pavement

Allan Myers Inc., of Worcester, Pa., won NAPA’s 2023 Ray Brown Asphalt Pavement Award for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement.

Allan Myers won for the Lancaster Airport Runway 8-26 project in Lititz, Pa. The company completed milling, leveling and paving within a strict 28-day runway shutdown, despite delays due to more rock than expected being discovered and having to hire a blasting company and having to reject the first 10 truckloads of asphalt because they didn’t meet specifications.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction
Presented by Trimble, Inc
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Presented by Michelin North America
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business

 

Related Stories
A rendering of a Brightline West high-speed train on I-15.
Roadbuilding
Vegas-L.A. High-Speed Rail Funding Hits Half Mark, Field Tests Begin
blatnik bridge between duluth minnesota and superior wisconsin
Roadbuilding
$5B Approved for 37 Large Infrastructure Projects – See Which Projects Benefit
1920s photo building Old Highway 20 Iowa
Roadbuilding
100-Year-Old Highway 20 Wins Lifetime Concrete Achievement Award
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Boise Fire Department firetruck in front of collapsed hangar Boise Idaho
Business
3 Killed, 9 Injured on Construction Site When Hangar Collapses
OSHA is investigating the collapse of the steel hangar, which was being built at the Boise Airport.
John Deere 444 G-Tier wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
John Deere Adds New 444 G-Tier Wheel Loader to "No-Frills" Lineup
JLG TD6400 tracked Mini Dumper back view bed raised
Compact equipment
A Tracked Mini Dumper from JLG? – Aerial Lift Maker Branches Out
Kubota RTV-X1130 rear view of bed
Compact equipment
Kubota’s New RTV-X1130 Features Multi-Adjustable 6-Foot Cargo Bed
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Featured Sponsor
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2024 Fleet Technology Trend Report
The 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to find out more!
DownloadView All