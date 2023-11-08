Lasers Used to Clean Conn. Bridge Instead of Sandblasting (Video)

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Nov 8, 2023
Adapt Laser being used to remove blue paint from bridge beam connecticut
Paint is removed from a bridge beam with the Adapt Laser exposing the metal underneath.
Best-Tec

A recent pilot project in Connecticut used portable lasers to clean a bridge of rust and potentially lead-based paint, saving time and money and reducing environmental waste, according to the product’s maker, Adapt Laser.

The 1,000-watt handheld lasers remove paint and rust to expose the base without removing any of the metal, the company says. The vaporized paint and rust residue is sucked into an extractor filter unit to protect workers.

(A video at the end of this story shows the lasers being used on the project.)

The process is called laser ablation coating removal (LACR) and was performed by environmental cleanup company Best-Tec this summer on an I-84 entry ramp from Mulberrry Street in the Plantsville neighborhood of Southington, Connecticut.

closeup of handheld Adapt Laser connecticut bridgeBest-TecThe highway bridge spans two-lane Canal Street and the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, neither of which had to be closed for the work. The cleaning project was scheduled to take 15 days and was completed a day ahead of schedule, the company says. That cleared the way for the rest of the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s project to repair corrosion damage to the ends of the 36-inch steel H beams with cast-in-place ultra-high-strength concrete. It also enabled compliance with OSHA and environmental regulations concerning possible lead-based paint exposure.

The laser process created about 40 pounds of dry powder waste captured by the lasers’ filtration system. That compares to 9,000 to 12,000 pounds of waste had the bridge been sandblasted, Adapt Laser says.

The company says the lasers are much quieter and use less energy and equipment than sandblasting. “The portable laser is powered by a single diesel generator and doesn’t require the sandblasting containment zones that shut down traffic or other equipment necessary to contain and capture blast media.”

Check out Best-Tec's video below of the Connecticut bridge project:


Related Stories
redering of future Don Welge Memorial Bridge over Mississippi River Bridge between Illinois Missouri
Roadbuilding
Construction Starts on New Mississippi River Bridge Between Ill., Mo.
aerial shot construction on I-85 Business bridge over Buffington Road in Spartanburg
Roadbuilding
Reopening 2-Year-Closed I-85 Business in S.C. Hits Delay
aerial view of new Second Avenue Bridge Detroit
Roadbuilding
Unique Tied-Arch Bridge Officially Opens in Detroit (Time-Lapse Video)
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Partner Insights
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Top Stories
Cat 745 articulated truck
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Articulated Dump Trucks for 2023
See which articulated truck models were best-sellers and fetched top dollar at auction.
Maxresdefault 654a614dcbc76
Collectors Corner
Rare 1919 Best 25 Crawler Tractor Rescued in Airlift, Painstakingly Restored
Toyota Tundra TRD Performance Package
Pickups
"Monster Power & Torque": Toyota Tundra Gets New TRD Performance Package
Maxresdefault 6545079554b8a
The Dirt
“A Very Smooth Ride” – Test Run of Deere’s 644 P-Tier Wheel Loader
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All