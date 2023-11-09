New CivDash Robot Automates Road Striping, Marking 16 Miles a Day

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Nov 9, 2023
Civ Robotics CivDash road striping robot striping asphalt road
Civ Robotics says its new CivDash robot will "revolutionize road marking by automating the layout workflow, enabling contractors to stripe quickly and effortlessly."
Civ Robotics

Automation has now come to road striping, with the newest invention from Civ Robotics, the CivDash.

The company, which introduced autonomous surveying robot CivDot last year, has rolled out a new device to automate marking roads that it says is faster and safer than manual processes.

“CivDash can mark up to 16 miles … of lines in a single workday,” the company says. It claims a precision of 3 centimeters and does not require any tape or stringlines.

Along with speed, CivDash can be operated remotely up to 100 feet away in a safety truck to protect workers from traffic dangers.

The robot is battery-powered with 8 hours of runtime for striping roads, parking lots, airports and similar projects, the company says. It also has an obstacle-detection sensor to avoid collisions.

diagram showing parts of Civ Robotics CivDash road striping robotCiv RoboticsThe operator can choose between solid or dash lines. The preinstalled CivPlan software provides the operation data for the CivDash and will even alert the operator when it’s time to change the paint spray can. The device can carry two extra spray cans at a time.

CivDash is compatible with Trimble’s R780 GNSS receiver and can connect to Trimble base stations, VRS and RTX correction services to deliver “centimeter-level accuracy,” the company says. Trimble is an investor in Civ Robotics, a San Francisco-based tech startup.

Civ Robotics founder and CEO Tom Yeshurun started his career as a site engineer in road construction and sees CivDash as the company’s first foray into the road construction market, with more inventions to come.

“We aim to redefine precision and efficiency in road marking by providing striping and road construction companies with a tool that sets new industry standards,” he says. “This is just the beginning of our journey into this exciting new market."

CivDash weighs 25 pounds and is also compatible with other major manufacturers’ base stations. Its CivPlan software can generate detailed reports of marked coordinates with time stamps, tolerance level and ground elevation, the company says.

studio closeup shot white background Civ Robotics Civ Dash road striping robotCiv Robotics

Related Stories
Adapt Laser being used to remove blue paint from bridge beam connecticut
Roadbuilding
Lasers Used to Clean Conn. Bridge Instead of Sandblasting (Video)
redering of future Don Welge Memorial Bridge over Mississippi River Bridge between Illinois Missouri
Roadbuilding
Construction Starts on New Mississippi River Bridge Between Ill., Mo.
aerial shot construction on I-85 Business bridge over Buffington Road in Spartanburg
Roadbuilding
Reopening 2-Year-Closed I-85 Business in S.C. Hits Delay
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Partner Insights
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 654e4d6a20f41
The Dirt
Up Close with Hyundai’s New, Completely Redesigned HX Compact Excavators
Get all the details on the HX35AZ, HX40A and HX48AZ models, as well as plans for more new Hyundai compact excavators in 2024, on The Dirt.
New Holland ML12T small articulated loader white background
Compact equipment
New Holland Enters Small Articulated Loader Market with 5 New Models
Cat 745 articulated truck
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Articulated Dump Trucks for 2023
Maxresdefault 654a614dcbc76
Collectors Corner
Rare 1919 Best 25 Crawler Tractor Rescued in Airlift, Painstakingly Restored
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Surprising Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Want to optimize business spending and even earn rewards in today’s tough economic climate? The right card can help you do all that and more!
DownloadView All