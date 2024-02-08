Hamm Unveils Two New Tandem Asphalt Rollers with Oscillation & Vibration

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Feb 8, 2024
static shot Hamm's HD+ 120i V-VIO and HD+ 120i VIO-2 HF tandem rollers
New for the American market, Hamm's HD+ 120i V-VIO and HD+ 120i VIO-2 HF tandem rollers.
Hamm

Hamm has introduced two new asphalt tandem rollers that can compact with vibration or oscillation.

The HD+ 120i V-VIO and the HD+ 120i VIO-2 HF are now available in the North American market. The release of the new models comes just months after new models weighing 15,433 pounds and 17,636 pounds were launched in the summer of 2023 spanning multiple weight classes.

Both new rollers run on a 154-horsepower Deutz engine and compact at widths of 78 inches.

The HD+ 120i V-VIO, which weighs 28,467 pounds, features a vibrating roller drum at 3,000 vibrations per minute at the front and a VIO drum for oscillation or vibration at the rear. 

The 29,966-pound HD+ 120i VIO-2 HF provides two VIO drums. The operator can control oscillation and vibration from the cab. An automatic control feature on the HD+ 120i VIO-2 HF ensures that the front drum in either travel direction is always in vibration mode, while oscillation or static compaction is used on the rear drum.

When traveling in reverse, the drums automatically switch modes. Hamm says this gives the roller high compaction power while keeping operation simple. The 13-ton roller compacts at over 4,000 vibrations per minute.

The combination of vibration or two oscillation drums together eliminates the need for switching machines and additional crew members on a jobsite, the company says. In addition, the dual-featured compactors require fewer double passes.

Oscillation can be deployed for compaction of joints at lower temperatures. Also, the system prevents particle crushing and overcompaction while reducing noise and vibration. 

According to Hamm, the HD+ 120i VIO-2 HF offers nine different combinations of compaction methods.

VIO drumWith its VIO drum, Hamm presents a new compaction system for asphalt construction that offers even more flexibility in its application.HammBoth rollers have spacious, clear-view cabs featuring Hamm’s Easy Operating concept that combines intuitive operation with clear guidance and ergonomics. 

For example, the seat is permanently attached to the steering column including the dashboard. As a result, all the displays remain within the operator's field of vision in any sitting position. The rollers are steered by steering wheel. The multifunction armrest with joystick can be folded back.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Presented by Michelin North America
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction
Presented by Trimble, Inc
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction

In addition, the rollers are equipped with various interfaces to connect telematics systems, fleet management systems, and digital applications for controlling and documenting compaction. 

As with other oscillation drums from Hamm, the new VIO drums feature wear-resistant steel and temperature-resistant special belt.

Related Stories
Sakai SV414ND oscillating soil compactor at the factory
Compactors
Sakai Debuts its First Soil Compactor with Oscillation, the SV414ND
SANY SSR80 Roller with padfoot drum on mud
Compactors
Sany Launches SSR80 Soil Compactor for Roads, Parking Lots
BOMAG Electric BW100 AD e-5 roller on asphalt road
Compactors
BOMAG Debuts Electric Tandem Roller BW 100 AD e-5
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 65c64fceb8c25
The Dirt
Is it a Backhoe? A Loader? – No, It’s a Huddig!
It's like nothing you've ever operated before. Watch The Dirt to learn more about this multifunction machine.
Bobcat CTL hits cop car in Lincoln, Nebraska
Compact Track Loaders
Nebraska Man Goes on CTL Rampage, Hits Police Car, Multiple Vehicles
JCB 35X1 mini excavator dumping dirt
Compact Excavators
Getting the Max from the Mini Excavator: 2024 Buyer’s Guide
Cratos THR2000 mini CTL side view
Compact Utility Loaders
Cratos Rolls Out THR2000 Mini Track Loader for Demolition Contractors (Video)
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Featured Sponsor
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction
Whether you know it or not, not being connected is hurting your construction business. This is a map to unleash your potential—empowering your team across workflows, with the right data to make the right decisions, at the right time.
DownloadView All