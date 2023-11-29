The new WRC 240i Rock Crusher can crush stone and other materials to create road base as well as serve as a soil stabilizer.

Wirtgen’s new WRC 240i Rock Crusher can grind up stony ground and add cement and water in the same pass for such tasks as laying road base.

The WRC is part of Wirtgen’s wheeled soil stabilizer lineup. Along with stone from the jobsite, the crusher can handle the crushing, processing and homogenization of hard core, concrete fragments and cobblestones, the company says.

“The main task of the WRC is the granulation and mixing of a variety of soils, courses and layers to produce a homogeneous final product in a continuous process,” Wirtgen says. “As opposed to the removal and replacement of material, the processes here are characterized by shorter construction times, conservation of resources and lower CO2 emissions.”

Operators can set the desired grain size of the crushed material with the WRC’s vertically stacked, hydraulically adjustable classifying screens. The Rock Crusher can produce 600 tons an hour of homogenous mix with its working width of 91 inches and 10-inch working depth.

Wirtgen For adding cement and water to the mix, the cement is pre-spread with a binding agent spreader while water is sprayed into the Rock Crusher’s mixing chamber with the Varioinjection bar.

For stabilizing soil, pre-spread binding agents such as lime or cement are mixed into the existing soil where it is transformed into high-grade construction material and deposited evenly behind the machine, according to Wirtgen.

Features on the WRC 240i include: