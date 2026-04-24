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Alabama Contractor Faces $115K in Proposed Fines After Fatal Trench Collapse

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Apr 24, 2026
Enrique Chub-Cao, 45, was buried in a cave-in December 15 in Huntsville, Alabama, while working on a residential drainage project.
Enrique Chub-Cao, 45, was buried in a cave-in December 15 in Huntsville, Alabama, while working on a residential drainage project.
Getty Images / Dina Morozova

An Alabama contractor faces proposed fines totaling $115,855 for eight violations after one of its workers died in a trench collapse last year, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Enrique Chub-Cao, 45, was buried in a cave-in at about 2:30 p.m. December 15 in Huntsville while working on a drainage project for a new neighborhood.

OSHA has cited Breland Homes Inc. with serious violations for not having proper cave-in protection, using a damaged ladder to enter and exit the trench, workers without hard hats and failure to train workers on the hazards of trenching.

Breland becomes the second Alabama contractor this year to face OSHA trench violations. In January, CB&A Construction LLC based in Birmingham was issued proposed penalties of $170,145 following a trench collapse August 8 in Bessemer, according to OSHA. Workers were removing and installing drainpipes for Jefferson County.   

Under appeal, OSHA reduced CB&A’s fines to $156,574.

Breland Homes has 15 days to appeal OSHA’s citations.

Following the fatal incident, the company released the following statement to WAFF 48 news channel:

We are devastated by the tragic death of one of our underground utility installers yesterday. Our prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

Trench Safety Osha Graphic

 

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