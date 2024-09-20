Contractor Faces $72K Penalty After Worker Rescued from Trench Collapse

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Sep 20, 2024
backhoe digging trench
A worker was rescued from a trench collapse in Michigan in May after being partially buried. His employer faces violations for inadequate safety protection.
Getty Images

A contractor faces proposed penalties of $72,400 from the Michigan Occupational Safety & Health Administration after a worker was seriously injured in a trench collapse.

The 37-year-old worker was in a 10-foot-deep trench placing fiber-optic line May 31 in Portage when the cave-in occurred. A five-hour operation by emergency personnel rescued the worker from the collapse, and he had serious injuries.

According to MIOSHA, the worker was employed by International Inc. based in Southfield.

The agency issued the following violations:

(Note: A willful violation is when the employer either “knowingly failed to comply with a legal requirement” or “acted with plain indifference to employee safety,” according to OSHA. “Serious” violations are defined by OSHA as existing “when the workplace hazard could cause an accident or illness that would most likely result in death or serious physical harm, unless the employer did not know or could not have known of the violation.”)

  • Willful violation, $70,000 – inadequate cave-in protection.
  • Serious violation, $2,100 – improper means of exiting the trench. The trench was required to have a ladder extending at least 3 feet above the top of the trench or a ramp. The access must be within 25 feet of workers in the trench
  • Other violation, $300 – annual electronic submission of injury and illness information reports.

International is appealing the violations.

According to news reports of the incident, the worker was not fully covered in the collapse, and he was able to receive medical attention and hydration from emergency workers during the five-hour rescue operation. Such rescues are highly technical, requiring rescuers to first make sure the trench is safe from further collapse and to be careful not to cause collapse when extricating the worker.

Though not completely buried, workers whose lower extremities are trapped can suffer compartment syndrome, among other medical problems.

Compartment syndrome occurs when there is too much pressure around the muscles, restricting blood flow to muscles and nerves, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It is extremely painful and can lead to permanent muscle damage, paralysis, even death.

Rescues in trench collapses are uncommon, as the heavy weight of the collapsing dirt often kills workers by crushing or by suffocation. 

Trench Safety Osha Graphic

Related Stories
stock image of worker on ground in heat
Safety & Compliance
What Does OSHA’s Proposed Heat Rule Mean for Contractors?
mobile crawler crane L&I photo shows the crane used to hoist workers and materials up and down a 95-foot shaft
Safety & Compliance
Lane Fined $155K for Hoisting Workers with Crane After Elevator Broke, Agency Says
backhoe bucket digging trench
Safety & Compliance
Worker Killed in Trench Collapse; 3rd Trench Death in California Since 2023
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Yanmar TL75VS compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar's Second New Compact Track Loader, the TL75VS, Has Arrived (Video)
The 9,205-pound vertical-lift CTL features a 10-foot 6-inch bucket pin height and a 2,555-pound rated operating capacity.
werk-brau fx26 forestry mulcher on excavator cutting trees
Compact equipment attachments
Do More Than Dig with That Compact Excavator with These 20 Attachments
1930s International I30 Trackson Traxcavator prototype and 1940s T4 Trackson Cat Traxcavator
Collectors Corner
His Rare Traxcavators are for Show – His Vintage Cats are for Work
Hitachi ZX250LC-7 SLF and ZX350LC-7 SLF long-reach excavators
Excavators
Hitachi Goes "Super Long" with 2 New Extended-Reach Excavators
Maxresdefault 66e82e86566f3
Compact Wheel Loaders
Video: A Closer Look at Bobcat’s Most Powerful Compact Wheel Loader, the New L95
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More