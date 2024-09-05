Worker Killed in Trench Collapse; 3rd Trench Death in California Since 2023

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Sep 5, 2024
backhoe bucket digging trench
A worker died in a trench collapse August 28 in San Diego, marking the third such death in California since June 2023.
Getty Images

A 27-year-old worker died in a 20-foot-deep trench in San Diego, trapped under dirt and a concrete pipe, the third trench death in California since 2023.

Joel Olea Gomez and another worker were in the trench in the Scripps Ranch community when a cave-in occurred at about 4 a.m. August 28. The men were working on a city water project.

One of the workers escaped the trench, but Gomez became trapped at the bottom under dirt and a 4-foot-diameter reinforced concrete pipe. He was pronounced dead on the scene by San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel. His body was recovered at about 9 a.m. after an extensive operation.

“Joel was known for his friendly nature and strong work ethic, and his sudden loss has left a profound void in our hearts,” reads a GoFundMe page started by brother Marcos Olea. “He leaves behind his loving family, including his three sisters, his brother, and his parents.”

photo of worker Joel Olea Gomez who died in trench collapseJoel Olea GomezGoFundMe page for Joel Olea Gomez

Past Violations

Gomez was employed by W.A. Rasic Construction of San Diego.

According to online inspection records by the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration, the company was fined December 22, 2021, after an accident in Bellflower, California, on a water and sewer project. The company was issued three serious violations with a total penalty of $39,370. The company contested the penalty, the results of which are not listed.

The company was also fined $6,935 for one serious and three “other” violations for an incident March 13, 2013, when a worker operating a vibratory pile driver was injured. According to the online OSHA report, the worker on a pipeline construction project in Yorba Linda was removing a pile from an excavation when the chain broke and the pile fell. The pile landed on the edge of the pile-driving machine and caused the worker multiple fractures and a concussion. The worker was hospitalized for four days.

Two Previous Deaths

Gomez’ death follows two other worker fatalities from trench collapses in California in 2023:

September 28 – Javier Romero, 25, was in a trench over 8 feet deep replacing sewer parts and digging by hand when the unshored side next to the street collapsed in San Francisco. He was completely buried for over 2 hours before being extricated. He was employed by San Francisco-based Darcy & Harty Construction Inc., which has been issued eight violations and fines totaling $371,100, according to OSHA online records.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?

June 7 – Two workers in Pacoima, California, were excavating and removing earth below the foundation of a retaining wall when the entire wall with the footings collapsed on top of one of the employees, killing him. Kna Construction Inc. of Walnut did not use any support system to stabilize the retaining wall and was issued five violations and total penalties of $33,420, according to OSHA online records.

Trench Safety Osha Graphic 

 

Related Stories
emergency responders at scene of trench collapse death in cleveland tennessee
Safety & Compliance
Worker Dies After Buried in Trench Collapse in Tennessee
stock image backhoe digging trench
Safety & Compliance
Contractors in Texas, Okla. Face Fines Totaling $345K After Trench Deaths
Boise Fire Department firetruck in front of collapsed hangar Boise Idaho
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $200K Fine After Hangar Collapse Kills 3, Injures 8
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
diorama conference table construction scene sargent corporation
Vintage Equipment
Construction in Miniature: 26-Foot Diorama Tells Contractor’s 98-Year History
“It’s the largest one I've ever built,” says the project manager whose realistic dioramas of mini construction scenes have gone viral on social media.
Cat 966 medium wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Cat Next-Gen Medium Wheel Loaders Get Performance and Tech Upgrades
Maxresdefault 66d708ba16c28
Compact Track Loaders
Video: A Closer Look at Hyundai’s First Compact Track Loader, the HT100V
Cat 250 skid steer displayed for the first time
Construction Equipment
Cat Unveils Its Next-Generation Skid Steers & Compact Track Loaders (Video)
2024 Ram Power Wagon Lunar pickup truck
Pickups
Ram Goes Galactic with "Lunar" Power Wagon and Rebel HD Pickups
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More