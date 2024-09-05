A worker died in a trench collapse August 28 in San Diego, marking the third such death in California since June 2023.

Joel Olea Gomez and another worker were in the trench in the Scripps Ranch community when a cave-in occurred at about 4 a.m. August 28. The men were working on a city water project.

One of the workers escaped the trench, but Gomez became trapped at the bottom under dirt and a 4-foot-diameter reinforced concrete pipe. He was pronounced dead on the scene by San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel. His body was recovered at about 9 a.m. after an extensive operation.

“Joel was known for his friendly nature and strong work ethic, and his sudden loss has left a profound void in our hearts,” reads a GoFundMe page started by brother Marcos Olea. “He leaves behind his loving family, including his three sisters, his brother, and his parents.”

Past Violations

Gomez was employed by W.A. Rasic Construction of San Diego.

According to online inspection records by the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration, the company was fined December 22, 2021, after an accident in Bellflower, California, on a water and sewer project. The company was issued three serious violations with a total penalty of $39,370. The company contested the penalty, the results of which are not listed.

The company was also fined $6,935 for one serious and three “other” violations for an incident March 13, 2013, when a worker operating a vibratory pile driver was injured. According to the online OSHA report, the worker on a pipeline construction project in Yorba Linda was removing a pile from an excavation when the chain broke and the pile fell. The pile landed on the edge of the pile-driving machine and caused the worker multiple fractures and a concussion. The worker was hospitalized for four days.

Two Previous Deaths

Gomez’ death follows two other worker fatalities from trench collapses in California in 2023:

September 28 – Javier Romero, 25, was in a trench over 8 feet deep replacing sewer parts and digging by hand when the unshored side next to the street collapsed in San Francisco. He was completely buried for over 2 hours before being extricated. He was employed by San Francisco-based Darcy & Harty Construction Inc., which has been issued eight violations and fines totaling $371,100, according to OSHA online records.

June 7 – Two workers in Pacoima, California, were excavating and removing earth below the foundation of a retaining wall when the entire wall with the footings collapsed on top of one of the employees, killing him. Kna Construction Inc. of Walnut did not use any support system to stabilize the retaining wall and was issued five violations and total penalties of $33,420, according to OSHA online records.