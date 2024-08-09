Contractors in Texas, Okla. Face Fines Totaling $345K After Trench Deaths

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Aug 9, 2024
stock image backhoe digging trench
CMD Endeavors of El Paso faces proposed penalties of $260,848 and Jerlow Construction of Edmond, Oklahoma, $85,173, after workers lost their lives on their jobsites in February.
Getty Images

Two contractors – one in Texas and one in Oklahoma – have been cited for federal violations after their workers died in trench collapses in February.

Both have faced trench violations in the past, and neither had deployed proper cave-in protections when the latest incidents occurred, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

Worker, 37, Dies in El Paso

CMD Endeavors of El Paso, Texas, faces proposed penalties of $260,000 after a 37-year-old employee died in a cave-in February 6 during a waterline installation project, according to OSHA.

The collapse caused a piece of asphalt to fall on the worker, who died of injuries at the hospital. CMD had been cited for similar violations of no cave-in protection, twice in 2023 and once in 2018, according to OSHA records. It also had violations in 2020 in which workers were exposed to struck-by hazards in an excavation due to inadequate training.

For the February 6 incident, CMD was cited for inadequate cave-in protection, not providing proper means of exit from the trench (repeat), materials or equipment within 2 feet of the trench’s edge (repeat), and not providing support to an undermined pavement.

The proposed penalties total $260,848 for the February incident.

Previous penalties for CMD, according to OSHA records, include $60,000 for inadequate cave-in protection and other citations on a job in July 2023 and $40,000 for the same offense and others in June 2023. OSHA mentions a previous citation in 2018 for inadequate cave-in protection.

“Despite repeated citations and warnings about the dangers of unprotected trenches, CMD Endeavors has ignored the hazards for nearly a decade, and now an employee has lost their life,” said OSHA Area Director Diego Alvarado Jr. in El Paso. “Rather than protecting its workers from this workplace hazard, the company did nothing to prevent this tragedy and leaves a family, friends and co-workers to grieve a needless loss.”

61-Year-Old Pipelayer Dies in Oklahoma

Jerlow Construction Co. of Edmond, Oklahoma, has a history of violations dating back to 2018, according to OSHA records.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?

On February 7, a 61-year-old worker was installing a residential waterline in a 9-foor-deep trench in Shawnee when it collapsed and killed him. OSHA cited Jerlow with repeat violations of inadequate cave-in protection. It had similar citations issued in 2019 and 2020.

It was also cited with not training workers to recognize trenching hazards and no daily inspections of the trench before workers entered.

The company faces proposed penalties totaling $85,173 for the February inspection.

“Despite numerous warnings and notices of violations for failing to protect employees in trenches, Jerlow Construction has joined the all-too-long list of employers whose defiance of federal regulations resulted in a preventable loss of life,” said OSHA Area Director Steven Kirby in Oklahoma City. “Their failures are inexcusable.”

Both Jerlow and CMD Endeavors have 15 days from the issuance of the violations to appeal.

OSHA Trench Safety GraphicOSHA

Related Stories
Boise Fire Department firetruck in front of collapsed hangar Boise Idaho
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $200K Fine After Hangar Collapse Kills 3, Injures 8
backhoe digging trench stock image
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $394K in Fines After Worker Dies in Trench
graphic NUCA trench safety month
Safety & Compliance
National Trench Safety Stand Down Kicks Off June 17
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 66b6133ad8f0f
The Dirt
Up Close with "Trackzilla"!: Xtreme’s Monster Rough-Terrain Telehandler
The 675-horsepower beast of a tracked telehandler has been wowing the crowds at trade shows, but how does it perform on a jobsite? Watch The Dirt.
komatsu lineup of 4 demolition excavators
Excavators
Komatsu Launches 4 Demolition Excavators for U.S. Market
Cat 420 backhoe
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Backhoe Loaders in 2024
Hitachi Construction Machinery ZX210LC-7H Super Long Front (SLF) excavator
Excavators
Hitachi Expands into Long-Reach Excavators with ZX210LC-7H SLF
Maxresdefault 66b0f72f9fa38
Compact Wheel Loaders
Video: A Closer Look at Volvo’s L25 Electric Compact Wheel Loader
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More