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Kubota Equipment Revenue Climbs 29% in Q1 Despite U.S. Tariff Impact

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
May 20, 2026
Kubota L47
Kubota

Kubota began its 2026 fiscal year strong with double-digit percentage gains in revenue for the first quarter, including for its construction and farm equipment.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% to $5.1 billion, and operating profit jumped 59.1% year-over-year to $616.4 million. Key drivers for the profit growth included higher sales volumes of construction and agriculture equipment and price revisions in North America, though these effects were partially offset by higher costs from U.S. tariffs to the tune of roughly $150 million.

The company’s Farm & Industrial Machinery segment — encompassing its agriculture and construction equipment business — reported a 14.9% increase in revenue to $4.4 billion, driven in part by what Kubota called a firm North American construction machinery market supported by residential and public investment. Operating profit in the segment rose 45% year-over-year in the quarter to $500 million.

North American revenue in the Farm & Industrial Machinery segment was up 21.7% to $2 billion. Kubota reported the sales increase of construction machinery was due to new model launches.

Overall revenue in the quarter from construction machinery sales saw a 28.6% increase to just over $1 billion.

In the first three months of 2026, Kubota sold 6,595 new financed construction machines in the U.S., according to Fusable’s EDA equipment finance data. Popular models included the SVL97-3 compact track loader, the SVL75-3 compact track loader, and the SCL1000 stand-on mini loader (EDA is owned by Fusable, which also owns Equipment World).

For the full fiscal year, Kubota expects consolidated revenue of $19.8 billion, up 4.3% year-over-year. Operating profit for the year is forecast to grow 13% to $1.9 billion.

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