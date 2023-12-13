Quick Data: Top-Selling Motor Graders for 2023

Deere 772G Motor Grader
John Deere

Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used motor grader sales trends from Randall Reilly’s EDA equipment financing data, TopBid auction price service and EquipmentWatch market trend reports.

New motor grader sales fell significantly year-over-year in the United States, recording 740 financed units sold from November 1, 2022 to October 31, 2023, a 23.4% drop compared to the same period last year, according to Randall Reilly’s EDA equipment finance data.

Meanwhile, used motor grader sales saw smaller but still substantial declines, with a 15.9% decrease to 1,392 units compared to 1,656 units sold from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022.

At the date we examined the data, Deere’s 772G took the top spot as the best-selling new model in the product category with 102 financed units sold, beating out Cat’s 140 by 10 units. The Cat 150 came in third with 72 financed units sold.

Similar models also appeared on the used charts, with Cat and Deere maintaining a commanding lead over other competitors. The top-selling financed used motor graders were the Deere 672G (103), Deere 772G (100) and Cat 140M3 (92).

Texas had more buyers of new motor graders than any other state, with 140 units financed. Buyers were also prevalent in Arkansas, with 59 machines sold, and Florida, with 50.

For those financing used machines, Texas buyers again led the country with 359 units financed during the period. Oklahoma came in second with 73 units, and Minnesota in third with 70.

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

Used Motor Grader Market

Looking at the used market, the average price for used motor graders increased year-over-year and hit a five-year peak, according to Randall Reilly’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.

The average price tag for a used motor grader was $204,639 in October 2023, compared to $174,851 in October 2022. The average age of used motor graders remained flat at 10.8 years. The average age and price were calculated on 31,929 resale listings during the period in the EquipmentWatch database.

Used Motor Grader Sales - 5 year trendlineEquipmentWatch

Over the last 12 months, prices for used motor graders saw the largest jumps in April (4.7%) and February (3.8%). These are the highest prices recorded during the last five years, with used motor grader prices generally hovering around $170,000.

Used Motor Grader 2023 Price ChangeEquipmentWatch

EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private resale market, as opposed to the public auction market.

Motor Grader Auction Sales in the U.S.

Looking at the top 10 motor graders sold for the 12-month period of November 1, 2022 to October 31, 2023, in terms of auction price, Cat dominated the list (see chart below).

As reported by the Top Bid auction price guide, all 10 of the top price spots went to Cat. The model fetching the highest price at auction was a 2019 14M3 with 4,310 hours. It sold for $410,000 at a Ritchie Bros. auction in Denver, Colorado, in December 2022.

The top non-Cat model sold was a 2019 Deere 672GP with 3,587 hours. It sold at a Ritchie Bros. auction in Phoenix in May for $215,000

In total, 31 motor graders were sold at auctions tracked by Top Bid during this time, with an average price of $192,355. (This does not include any units that sold for less than $5,000.)

EDA, Top Bid and EquipmentWatch are owned by Randall Reilly, parent of Equipment World.

