Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used construction equipment sales trends from Randall Reilly’s EDA equipment financing data and TopBid auction price service.

New and used articulated truck sales have taken a dip year over year, as seen in the latest financed equipment sales reports from Randall Reilly.

A total of 1,983 new articulated trucks were financed from September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023, a 4.2% drop compared to the same period last year, according to Randall Reilly’s EDA equipment finance data.

Used financed articulated truck sales suffered greater declines, falling 15.4% year over year to 2,186 units from September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023.

Cat and Volvo CE were tied at the top, each with 28.8% of new financed models sold. The top-selling new models, based on the number of units financed, were the Cat 745 (289), the Volvo A45G (168) and the Cat 730 (142).

Looking at used models, Cat took a greater share of the market with 36% of all financed sales, while Volvo came in at 27.9%. The top-selling used models were the Cat 745 (192), the Volvo A40G (126) and the Volvo A25G (104).

Texas had more buyers of new articulated trucks than any other state with 386 units financed, or 19.5% of all financed sales. Buyers were also active in Florida (217) and North Carolina (206).

For those financing used machines, Texas buyers again were in the top spot, accounting for 12.1% of sales, with 264 units financed during the period. Georgia added another 10% with 219 units, and North Carolina accounted for 5.8% of sales, or 126 units.

Articulated Truck Auction Sales in the U.S.

Looking at the top 20 articulated trucks sold at auction for the 12-month period of October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023, Volvo CE and Cat again dominated the list, with Bell and Komatsu vying for third.

As reported by the Top Bid auction price guide, 8 of the top 20 price spots went to Volvo CE and 6 went to Cat. All eight Volvo CE models on the list were 2019 A45Gs with 4,212 to 5,176 hours. All units were sold at Ritchie Bros.’ Orlando auction in February for $420,000 to $445,000.

The model fetching the highest price at auction during the period was a 2022 Cat 740GC with 600 hours. It sold for $635,000 at an Alex Lyon & Son auction in Bushnell, Florida, in February.

In total, 190 articulated trucks were sold at auctions tracked by Top Bid during this time, with an average price of $295,037. (This does not include any units that sold for less than $5,000.)

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state. EDA and Top Bid are owned by Randall Reilly, parent of Equipment World.

