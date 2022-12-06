ARA Projects Softening In Rental Revenue Growth

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Dec 6, 2022
Row of construction equipment
Getty Images

Growth in the North American equipment rental industry will slow over the next five years with a recession and an anticipated reduction in demand, according to the latest American Rental Association forecast.

Single-digit percentage increases are expected in equipment rental revenue, including construction and general tool. For 2023, ARA projects an increase of 3.4% to nearly $57.7 billion, after 11% growth in 2022 to reach $55.8 billion.

“In the current forecast we see a definite softening in rental revenue growth, but we do not see negative growth,” said John McClelland, ARA vice president for government affairs and chief economist.

Beyond 2023, equipment rental revenue is expected to grow 2.9% in 2024, 3.3% in 2025, and another 3.4% in 2026 to reach nearly $63.4 billion.

“There is variability in the forecast, depending on the end markets rental companies serve,” said Tom Doyle, ARA vice president for program development. “Nonresidential construction spending will be strong, and money continues to be spent from government stimulus programs, which both are positives for the rental industry.”

The construction and industrial segment, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the forecasting firm that compiles data for the ARA forecast, showed double-digit revenue increases in 2021 and 2022 at 10.2 and 12.7%, respectively. 

Growth in the segment is forecast to slow to a 4% increase in 2023, 2% in 2024, and 3% in 2025 and 2026.

“The supply chain is improving, which can help alleviate the backlog of equipment orders, allowing equipment rental companies to expand inventory to meet demand, which adds to the positive outlook for the industry in 2023 and beyond,” Doyle said.

In addition, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, investment in construction and industrial equipment now is expected to decline slightly in 2023 after growth of 55.1% in 2021 and 40% in 2022. Investment growth is projected to be 4.8% in 2024 and 6.4% in 2025.

For general tool, revenue growth was a more moderate 4.5% in 2021 and 6.2% in 2022 and is forecast to be 1% in 2023, 5% in 2024 and 2025, and 4% in 2026.

Post-pandemic equipment rental in Canada showed an increase of 15.8% in 2021 and 11.1% in 2022 to reach $4.6 billion. Like the U.S. projections, growth is expected to settle into a single-digit pattern over the next several years.

The ARA forecast calls for equipment rental revenue in Canada to increase by 1.6% in 2023, 4% in 2024, 5.3% in 2025, and 3.5% in 2026 to reach nearly $5.3 billion.

Related Stories
BW 124 DH-5 (smooth drum); BW 124 PDH-5 (padfoot drum).
Market Pulse
Bomag BW 124 DH-5: Drum Compactor with the Highest Retained Value for 2022
volvo A45G articulated truck on a muddy jobsite
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Articulated Trucks and Sales Trends for 2021-2022
Case 1150M Dozer
Market Pulse
Case 1150M: Small Track Dozer with the Highest Retained Value for 2022
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
collapsed Fern hollow Bridge pittsburgh snow bus stuck
Better Roads
Which States Have the Best and Worst Bridge Ratings in 2022?
Find the answers in Equipment World's annual Better Roads Bridge Inventory, which gives a detailed look at the nation's bridge conditions.
12 Days of Construction Gifts, Tools and Toys
Gear
12 Days of Construction Gifts, Tools and Toys: 2022 Edition
Cat 352 excavator bucket to cab view
Excavators
Cat Ready to Play in Your Quarry with New 352 Excavator
the dirt episode 97 komatsu pc 360 lci-11 review
The Dirt
Test Run of Komatsu’s -11 Excavators Equipped with iMC 2.0
Cat 793 electric mining dump truck with full load of dirt parked desert
Off-Road Trucks
Caterpillar Reveals its First Battery-Powered Mining Truck (Video)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All