ToolWatch's expansion of its web-based services follows its acquisition of Safety Reports, a mobile safety management platform.

A full web-based user experience has been released by ToolWatch for its construction asset and operations management platform.

This development makes the full ToolWatch platform accessible from any device and includes a redesigned user interface, and will support faster and more innovative improvements in the future, according to the company.

“Our customers will find ToolWatch’s web-based interface is faster, easier to use and simpler to maintain, and it will enable us to develop and deploy exciting new features with shorter lead times,” says Jay Martin, CEO of ToolWatch.

ToolWatchCurrently available via desktop app, mobile app and web login, the ToolWatch platform now provides function-specific portals for warehouse, field and back-office employees. The ToolWatch web portals also feature new consumer-like interface designs, as well as in-product support in Spanish in addition to English.

The web-based portal expansion comes weeks after ToolWatch acquired Safety Reports Inc., a mobile safety management platform, which extended the company’s reach to include environmental health and safety, risk management and compliance reporting.

"The joining of these two organizations supports ToolWatch's mission to offer a full suite of software solutions that address the diverse needs of construction companies, enabling our customers to improve operational efficiency in a safe and compliant manner,” Martin said.

By bringing Safety Reports and ToolWatch together, customers will receive a deeper view into the performance of their organizations, including workplace safety and reducing time lost from safety violations, the company says.

“We have an aggressive innovation schedule planned for 2022," says Don Kafka, who founded ToolWatch 30 years ago, "and we believe moving the ToolWatch suite to a fully web-based platform will go a long way to helping streamline construction operations from field to warehouse to back office and improve our customers’ bottom lines.”

The web platform is accessible on any device with a web browser. ToolWatch’s mobile apps for warehouse and field personnel will remain available to continue to provide scanning and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) capabilities.