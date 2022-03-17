John Deere Expands Service Plan to Fluids and Parts

Ryan Whisner
Ryan Whisner
Mar 17, 2022
John Deere 245g lc
The updated service plan helps protect investments and maximize uptime.
John Deere

John Deere has expanded the service program for its construction equipment lineup to add parts and fluids.

Through the John Deere Protect Service Plan program rolled out in May 2021, John Deere offered routine maintenance at every 500-hour interval by a John Deere dealer service technician. The company is now expanding the program with the addition of the John Deere Protect Parts & Fluids Plans, which remains based on the same foundation of machine warranties. Both programs offer the flexibility of having the preventive maintenance labor and inspections performed by the customers’ own technicians.

The flexibility follows customer requests in cases where on-site service by a dealership technician was not possible or practical.

“Our customers recognize the value of John Deere Protect and the expertise their John Deere dealer provides but were either located in very remote locations or already had capable technicians on staff,” said Dan Stecklein, manager, service marketing.

Originally introduced for models of Deere’s agricultural equipment, the protect program was extended to the construction equipment lineup in 2021. With John Deere Protect, machine owners could see a lower cost of machine ownership and operation over the equipment life cycle, the company says.

Construction contractor on job siteJohn Deere Protect Parts & Fluids Plan enables operators to perform maintenance labor with their in-house technicians.John DeereThe main benefit of the program is that the task of maintaining the machines was put into the hands of the dealers, Deere says. Operators and owners were more confident because they knew their equipment was being watched by an expert, according to the company. 

"Our customers are balancing numerous things every day, from managing operators to looking ahead at projections to ensure the long-term success of their business. Through the John Deere Protect program, we're enabling customers to shift the worry of scheduled maintenance to trusted and experienced dealer technicians," said Mark Wagner, manager, service business, John Deere Construction and Forestry Division. "The John Deere Protect program adds a layer of certainty and predictability with machine costs and downtime, giving owners the room to focus on other aspects of their business."

“When combined with the power of JDLink telematics, the dealer can monitor machine status and proactively communicate with customers to schedule services, reducing missed service intervals and lowering unexpected downtime," said Wagner.

The John Deere Protect Parts & Fluids Plan is available for select John Deere construction equipment in the United States and Canada. 

Related Stories
Excavator at snowy construction site at dusk.
Maintenance
How to Protect your Tools and Equipment Against Winter’s Worst
excavator
Maintenance
Shell Naturelle Aimed at Easing Environmental Concerns
jax bio-guard lubricants
Maintenance
JAX Bio-Guard Lubricants Protect Your Equipment and the Environment
Donaldson Filter Minder
Maintenance
Donaldson Filter Minder Connect Tells You When It's Just Right to Change Your Filters
Top Stories
Dig World construction equipment amusement park map
Equipment
For the Little Digger: Dig World Amusement Park Opens in Texas
Kids get a chance to operate full-size Cat construction equipment at this new 3.5-acre park.
ASV VS-75 skid steer grabbing brush
Skid Steer Loaders
Here’s What to Look for When Buying a New Skid Steer
JCB excavator
Compact Excavators
2022 Sees Rush of New Compact Excavators
Ford Lightning Pro
Pickups
Ford F-150 Lightning Pro: Made to Be a Work Truck (Video)
Are you struggling with making sense of your fleet data?
Sponsor Content
Are you struggling with making sense of your fleet data?
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The State Of Heavy-Duty Repair Report 2022 Edition
The State of Heavy-Duty Repair Report has been released! Download your free copy for industry-wide trends, benchmarks, and best practices.
DownloadView All