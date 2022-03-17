John Deere has expanded the service program for its construction equipment lineup to add parts and fluids.

Through the John Deere Protect Service Plan program rolled out in May 2021, John Deere offered routine maintenance at every 500-hour interval by a John Deere dealer service technician. The company is now expanding the program with the addition of the John Deere Protect Parts & Fluids Plans, which remains based on the same foundation of machine warranties. Both programs offer the flexibility of having the preventive maintenance labor and inspections performed by the customers’ own technicians.

The flexibility follows customer requests in cases where on-site service by a dealership technician was not possible or practical.

“Our customers recognize the value of John Deere Protect and the expertise their John Deere dealer provides but were either located in very remote locations or already had capable technicians on staff,” said Dan Stecklein, manager, service marketing.

Originally introduced for models of Deere’s agricultural equipment, the protect program was extended to the construction equipment lineup in 2021. With John Deere Protect, machine owners could see a lower cost of machine ownership and operation over the equipment life cycle, the company says.

John DeereThe main benefit of the program is that the task of maintaining the machines was put into the hands of the dealers, Deere says. Operators and owners were more confident because they knew their equipment was being watched by an expert, according to the company.

"Our customers are balancing numerous things every day, from managing operators to looking ahead at projections to ensure the long-term success of their business. Through the John Deere Protect program, we're enabling customers to shift the worry of scheduled maintenance to trusted and experienced dealer technicians," said Mark Wagner, manager, service business, John Deere Construction and Forestry Division. "The John Deere Protect program adds a layer of certainty and predictability with machine costs and downtime, giving owners the room to focus on other aspects of their business."

“When combined with the power of JDLink telematics, the dealer can monitor machine status and proactively communicate with customers to schedule services, reducing missed service intervals and lowering unexpected downtime," said Wagner.

The John Deere Protect Parts & Fluids Plan is available for select John Deere construction equipment in the United States and Canada.