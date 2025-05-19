Slate’s Uber-Cheap Electric Truck Can Be Converted into an SUV

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 19, 2025
Slate Truck
Slate

Slate, a U.S.-based automotive startup, says its new electric pickup truck is exactly what its name implies – a blank slate.

Buyers can customize the truck with all the features they want – and none they don’t – even turning the truck into an SUV.

But maybe the most shocking thing about the truck is its low price tag, which starts at $27,500 – or $20,000 after the current $7,500 federal EV tax credit.  

The company says it aims to simplify the automotive manufacturing process and remove unnecessary content to reduce cost and increase reliability. “The definition of what’s affordable is broken,” said Slate CEO Chris Barman. “Slate exists to put the power back in the hands of customers who have been ignored by the auto industry. Slate is a radical truck platform so customizable that it can transform from a 2-seat pickup to a 5-seat SUV.”

The Slate Truck is an electric 2-seat pickup, produced in a single configuration from the factory. The stripped-down truck features steel wheels, crank windows, HVAC, a large frunk with a spacious cargo area – and not much else. That means bringing your own tech, using the universal phone mount and USB power, or adding on a dedicated tablet.

Buyers can customize the truck with over 100 accessories and upgrades, available individually or bundled. Accessories can also be added later as needs change. A flat-pack accessory SUV Kit turns the truck into a 5-seat SUV, with a roll cage, airbags and rear seat.

The unpainted composite body panels can be wrapped in nearly any color, or unwrapped and rewrapped again as the mood strikes you.

Smaller than a Ford Maverick, the Slate Truck is 174.6 inches long, 69.3 inches tall and 70.6 inches wide with a wheelbase of 108.9 inches. It has a 1,400-pound payload and 1,000-pound towing capacity. The cargo bed is 35.1 cubic feet and 5 feet long.

The truck is rear-wheel drive with a single, rear-mounted 150kW motor, a 52.7-kWh battery pack and a range target of 150 miles. An accessory 84.3-kWh pack has a target of 240 miles. Using the NACS port, the truck can be charged overnight using a Level 1 AC household outlet, or Level 3 DC fast-charged to 80% at 120-kW in under 30 minutes.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Presented by Equipment World
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case

Designed to achieve a 5-star USNCAP crash rating, the truck includes active emergency braking, forward collision warning, up to 8 airbags and more safety features.

Interested buyers can reserve a truck now on Slate’s website for $50. Deliveries are expected to begin in late 2026.

A look at how Chief Editor Jordanne Waldschmidt would customize her Slate Truck - complete with an SUV kit, upgraded rims and lights, running boards, a roof rack, fender flares and more.A look at how Chief Editor Jordanne Waldschmidt would customize her Slate Truck - complete with an SUV kit, upgraded rims and lights, running boards, a roof rack, fender flares and more.Slate

Related Stories
Mecalac Demo 1 Copy
Home
The Top 10 Stories in Construction for 2020
Cropped-Trench-Image-oylr9hbqjx9sis7gc44b6yunv40s3hjfwpkv44z894
Home
Sunstate Equipment expands trench shoring division with acquisition of Cascade businesses
Paver-roller_release BOMAG road crew stock roadbuilding work zone
Home
NAPA-led group seeks highway funding to end recession
Ross
Home
Hyundai names Ross VP of construction equipment sales
Top Stories
Slate Truck
Home
Slate’s Uber-Cheap Electric Truck Can Be Converted into an SUV
Starting at $20,000 after government incentives, the bare-bones truck can be fully customized with over 100 accessories – including an SUV conversion kit.
Develon Dozer Thumb
Dozers
A Closer Look: Develon’s Second – and Largest – Dozer, the DD130
Cat 150 JOY motor grader with new High-Performance Circle
Graders/Scrapers
Cat Motor Graders Get New “No Adjustments for Life” High-Performance Circle
Deere Xtier Thumb
Dozers
A Closer Look: Deere’s Most Tech’d Out Dozer, the 850 X-Tier
Case CE 836D motor grader
Graders/Scrapers
Case CE Launches New D Series Motor Graders with Improved Performance, Control
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All