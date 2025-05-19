Slate, a U.S.-based automotive startup, says its new electric pickup truck is exactly what its name implies – a blank slate.

Buyers can customize the truck with all the features they want – and none they don’t – even turning the truck into an SUV.

But maybe the most shocking thing about the truck is its low price tag, which starts at $27,500 – or $20,000 after the current $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

The company says it aims to simplify the automotive manufacturing process and remove unnecessary content to reduce cost and increase reliability. “The definition of what’s affordable is broken,” said Slate CEO Chris Barman. “Slate exists to put the power back in the hands of customers who have been ignored by the auto industry. Slate is a radical truck platform so customizable that it can transform from a 2-seat pickup to a 5-seat SUV.”

The Slate Truck is an electric 2-seat pickup, produced in a single configuration from the factory. The stripped-down truck features steel wheels, crank windows, HVAC, a large frunk with a spacious cargo area – and not much else. That means bringing your own tech, using the universal phone mount and USB power, or adding on a dedicated tablet.

Buyers can customize the truck with over 100 accessories and upgrades, available individually or bundled. Accessories can also be added later as needs change. A flat-pack accessory SUV Kit turns the truck into a 5-seat SUV, with a roll cage, airbags and rear seat.

The unpainted composite body panels can be wrapped in nearly any color, or unwrapped and rewrapped again as the mood strikes you.

Smaller than a Ford Maverick, the Slate Truck is 174.6 inches long, 69.3 inches tall and 70.6 inches wide with a wheelbase of 108.9 inches. It has a 1,400-pound payload and 1,000-pound towing capacity. The cargo bed is 35.1 cubic feet and 5 feet long.

The truck is rear-wheel drive with a single, rear-mounted 150kW motor, a 52.7-kWh battery pack and a range target of 150 miles. An accessory 84.3-kWh pack has a target of 240 miles. Using the NACS port, the truck can be charged overnight using a Level 1 AC household outlet, or Level 3 DC fast-charged to 80% at 120-kW in under 30 minutes.

Designed to achieve a 5-star USNCAP crash rating, the truck includes active emergency braking, forward collision warning, up to 8 airbags and more safety features.

Interested buyers can reserve a truck now on Slate’s website for $50. Deliveries are expected to begin in late 2026.