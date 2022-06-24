The upgraded L350H has a more responsive hydraulics system, featuring new lift and tilt cylinders, and an increased hydraulic working pressure allowing for 10% faster work cycles and higher productivity.

The flagship of Volvo Construction Equipment wheel loaders, the 56-ton L350H has been upgraded to increase productivity, fuel efficiency and profitability, the company says.

The upgrades for the L350H, which is designed for heavy infrastructure, mining and quarry projects, also lower service costs, according to Volvo, at the loader's unveiling at the virtual Volvo Days 2022 event. The company says it built on the success of the L350H's forerunners, dating back to the L320 in 1985, with some notable improvements.

More production

Volvo Construction Equipment Product manager Anteneh Gebremeskel says the upgraded 540-gross-horsepower L350H has a more responsive hydraulics system, featuring new lift and tilt cylinders, and an increased hydraulic working pressure allowing for 10% faster work cycles and higher productivity.

Also, he notes that the upgraded driveline features new Volvo axles and Volvo transmission, which enables the third-generation OptiShift to be equipped as standard. Already featured on Volvo L110H to L260H wheel loaders, this technology integrates the reverse by braking function and the lockup function in transmission to boost fuel efficiency by up to 15%.

Gebremesekl says efficiency is further enhanced by an optimized gear shifting ratio and the new converter, which delivers higher outputs resulting in up to 22% more tractive force depending on selected gear and machine speed.

He says a more robust upper center hinge bearing and updated frames to accommodate the new axles and transmission provide a longer service life and durability.

Overall, service intervals are doubled to 1,000 hours for the engine and 4,000 hours for the axle oil change, due to axle oil cooler with filtration fitted as standard.

In addition, Gebremeskel says, customers can further minimize machine downtime and increase component life with other features including heavy-duty axles with fully floating shafts, planetary hub reduction and maintenance-free rear axle trunnion bearings.

Telematics connectivity and established features, such as the Load Assist suite of apps accessed from the in-cab Volvo Co-Pilot display, further improve efficiency and uptime with regular use.

Overloading, underloading and waiting times are a thing of the past with the On-Board Weighing app, providing real-time insight into the load of the bucket and payload of the load receiver, the company says. The Operator Coaching Advanced app provides real-time information and guidance to operators, helping them to be more productive and fuel efficient, as well as reduce machine wear. A portfolio of complementary Volvo Services – including Productivity Report, EcoOperator training and ActiveCare – also provides insights into ways to improved efficiencies.

Comfort plus

The upgraded L350H provides the same cab as previous machines. It features standard remote-controlled door opening, air-conditioning and a secondary steering system. Electrically adjusted, heated rearview mirrors, rearview camera and radar detect system are options.

Operators can configure the machine according to the job with a choice of three hydraulic modes, customizable lockup engagement and rimpull control, while the bucket-leveling function automatically returns the bucket to level, from both dump and curl positions, helping to reduce operator fatigue.