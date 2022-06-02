This teaser photo of a Hyundai HA30 articulated dump truck appeared on the company's social media accounts.

Social media followers of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas got a tantalizing tidbit recently when the company posted a teasing, glimpse photo of a Hyundai-branded articulated dump truck.

“Here’s a sneak peak of the new Hyundai HA30 articulated dump truck,” reads the post to the company’s Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram accounts.

“More information coming soon. So be on the lookout.”

The unassuming post came out over the Memorial Day weekend, a typically quiet time. No press release or other information has been revealed.

The photo on the posts shows the ADT painted in the company’s trademark yellow and black with brand and model name displayed. It is on a paved area of what appears to be a company shipping and receiving area entrance.

Hyundai is holding further details to itself at the moment, but its hint in the posts indicates more soon will be revealed.

This would be a new machine category for Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, which produces excavators, wheel loaders and compact rollers for the U.S. market.

However, an ADT would not be a new product for Doosan Infracore, which Hyundai parent Hyundai Heavy Industries acquired last year and currently goes by the name Hyundai Doosan Infracore. (Plans are in the works to change Doosan’s name, with an unveiling planned at 2023 ConExpo. The companies say they operate independently of each other and continue to have separate dealer networks.)

Doosan offers two artics for North America, one of which is the DA30-5, which bears a resemblance to the Hyundai HA30, except for its Doosan orange and black coloring. The brand and model names are in the same places on the truck.

The DA30-5 features a 362-horsepower engine, payload of 61,729 pounds and 22-cubic-yard body volume.

Following Hyundai’s acquisition of Doosan, both South Korean-based companies have discussed providing synergies in equipment and technology. This new Hyundai ADT could be one of many collaborative projects likely to be revealed over time.

Hyundai Doosan Infracore









