Hitachi added the ZX190LC-7 to its line of full-size excavators at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023.

Hitachi released four new full-size excavators, ranging from 30,870 to 49,833 pounds, at ConExpo 2023.

Powered by a 100-horsepower Isuzu engine, the 30,870-pound ZX130-7 offers a maximum dig depth of 19 feet 9 inches and a bucket breakout force of 23,380 pounds.

The ZX160LC-7 has an operating weight of 39,463 pounds, a maximum dig depth of 21 feet 4 inches and a bucket breakout force of 25,179 pounds. A 132-horsepower Yanmar engine powers the new excavator.

Filling the gap between the ZX160LC-7 and the ZX210LC-7, the 43,652-pound ZX190LC-7 marks a new size class for Hitachi. With its Yanmar engine pumping out 132 horsepower, the ZX190LC-7 can dig to depths of 23 feet 2 inches and has a 28,551-pound bucket breakout force.

And the ZX210LC-7 is the heavyweight of the bunch, weighing in at 49,833 pounds with a maximum dig depth of 21 feet 11 inches and a bucket breakout force of 35,520 pounds. It is powered by a 164-horsepower Isuzu engine for diverse tasks, from earthmoving to demolition.

For tighter jobsites, Hitachi also released a trio of "ultrashort tail-swing" excavators at the show: the ZX135US-7, ZX245USLC-7 and the ZX345USLC-7.

Hitachi

The HIOS IV hydraulic system in the ZX130-7, ZX160LC-7 and ZX190LC-7 increases fuel efficiency by minimizing hydraulic loss during operation while ensuring a snappy boom, arm and bucket, the company says. The ZX210LC-7 gets Hitachi’s next-generation TRIAS III hydraulic system, which provides a quick response to all control inputs while minimizing hydraulic losses. On all models, attachment, arm and swing priority can be adjusted through the monitor to match machine performance with the attachment.

Larger cabs on the machines come equipped with an 8-inch anti-glare monitor, LED lights, adjustable seats and ergonomic pilot controls. Switches have been collectively installed on the right side with easy access to those frequently used.

“HCMA is focused on fine-tuning and enhancing the core capabilities of all ZAXIS-7 excavators to maximize efficiency, so you get more for less,” said Patrick Baker, product manager, medium and large excavators, Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas. “Customers are demanding a comfortable operator environment that reduces fatigue. The ZAXIS-7 excavators deliver.”

Beyond panoramic visibility from the operator’s seat, an Aerial Angle peripheral vision camera system provides a 270-degree bird’s-eye view of the environment around the machine, and a rearview camera displays the area immediately below the counterweight.

Hitachi

Critical components have been enhanced for added strength and durability. On the undercarriage, an anti-mud-compaction lower roller design helps prevent mud from entering and damaging the oil seals. The upper and lower rollers also feature improved idler sealing. The machines also feature a strengthened boom end and foot with the bushings installed in the brackets at the boom end and the boom foot.

Standard on all models is ConSite and ConSite Air. Consite is a telematics tool that monitors operational status and maintenance needs, while ConSite Air allows dealers to diagnose issues remotely and send remote updates of the software.

Preset maintenance intervals are displayed on the monitor each time the key is turned on. Engine oil and coolant levels can be conveniently checked from the operator’s seat.

Standard on the ZX210LC-7, ConSite OIL monitors engine and hydraulic oil conditions to proactively catch issues before any fault codes are triggered in the machine. The system can be installed by a Hitachi dealer on the other models.