Deere Unveils New Lower-Cost Mid-Size Excavator, the 200 G-Tier

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Dec 22, 2022
John Deere 200 G-Tier excavator digging
John Deere

John Deere has unveiled the latest addition to its lineup of mid-size excavators, the 200 G-Tier.

The G-Tier designation represents the company's economy models in its naming strategy that debuted in 2021. Signifying their performance and technology tier, models are designated as a G, P, or X. P-Tier includes advanced features, and the X-Tier denotes the company's hybrid diesel-electric technology and most advanced features.

The 200 G-Tier is touted as an affordable alternative to similar mid-size excavators in its class. It is designed for small contractors and rental companies, according to John Deere.

The 22.5-ton excavator runs on a 145-horsepower PowerTech 4.5-liter engine. The machine’s dig forces and lift capacities enable it to handle a variety of applications, such as stockpiling overburden, basement excavation, loading trucks, placing pipe.

The company says the easy-to-maintain exhaust filters help decrease downtime for service, while the in-monitor adjustable flow and pressure auxiliary hydraulics can be controlled by the auxiliary function lever.

Additional enhancements, which are also featured on the latest P-tier models, are grease points at the arm tip for easy greasing, and better torque retention at the clamp. Redesigned boom-foot bushings increase durability, the company says.

Inside the cab, operators adjust machine settings intuitively on John Deere's multi-language LCD monitor. While not a touchscreen, the dial navigation is like what Deere currently has on its G-series.

Two seat options are available: a standard mechanical, no-frills seat and a high-back, heated, air-suspension one. 

The 200 G-Tier models come standard with front LED work lights, and there is an option for additional deluxe LED work lights.

Designed to accommodate different operators with the simple flip of a lever, the control pattern-change valve is standard instead of a field-kit option. Also standard on the 200 G-Tier is the pattern-control switch, which is accessible at ground level.

Two factory-installed high-pressure, high-flow auxiliary packages are available for delivering additional hydraulic capability to power attachments. The machines also have ergonomic, short-throw pilot joysticks. According to the company, these provide smooth, precise fingertip control with less movement or effort. 

Deere says the Powerwise Plus hydraulic-management system in the 200 G-Tier combines extra ability with smooth control and pinpoint finesse. Offering precise pump flow, the pilot controls are metered, helping to provide fuel-efficient performance. With the push of a button on the joystick, operators can boost power and toggle on automatic boom-up and lifting functions. 

To further help save fuel, the 200 G-Tier models are equipped with Auto-idle, which automatically reduces engine speed when hydraulics are not in use, and Auto-shutdown.

The optional hydraulic single-pedal propel system moves the machine when and where you need it without having to articulate both hand levers and both foot pedals, for easier operation. 

The 200 G-Tier can be equipped with factory-installed hydraulic plumbing to the end of the arm. When this option is selected, coupler controls are also factory integrated into a switch for changing attachments from the cab.

Quick specs

  • Operating Weight: 45,170 lbs.
  • Engine Power: 145 hp
  • Max Dig Depth: 23 ft. 2 in.
  • Dump Height: 22 ft. 9 in.
  • Max Reach: 32 ft. 1 in.
Related Stories
John Deere 300 P-Tier excavator digging
Excavators
John Deere Adds 6 Excavators to Mid-Size P-Tier Lineup
Cat 352 excavator bucket to cab view
Excavators
Cat Ready to Play in Your Quarry with New 352 Excavator
Cat 340 hydraulic excavator loading a truck
Excavators
Tough & Techy: Cat Launches New 41-Ton 340 Excavator
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
John Deere 200 G-Tier excavator digging
Excavators
Deere Unveils New Lower-Cost Mid-Size Excavator, the 200 G-Tier
This economy model is designed for small contractors who want a solid machine without all the extras.
Ford F-150 Lightning Alaska in snow with trees and the sun in the background
Battery electric
Cold Weather is Zapping Electric Pickup Truck Range
stock image handcuffs in top of $100 bills
Regulations
11 Plead Guilty in Construction Union Bribery Scheme
John Deere 300 P-Tier excavator digging
Excavators
John Deere Adds 6 Excavators to Mid-Size P-Tier Lineup
12 Days of Construction Gifts, Tools and Toys
Gear
12 Days of Construction Gifts, Tools and Toys: 2022 Edition
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All